close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nearly all Tata Motors vehicle dealers turn profitable after a decade

Tata Motors' diversification into multiple electrified models, which are priced on average Rs 3-3.5 lakh higher than traditional internal combustion engine models, has increased profit margins

BS Web Team New Delhi
Tata Motors

Photo: Tata Motors

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Almost 99 per cent of Tata Motors passenger vehicle (PV) dealers have turned a profit for the first time in nearly a decade, according to a report in The Economic Times.
Only 43 per cent of the company’s dealers were profitable in the financial year 2019-20 (FY20), Tata Motors said in a presentation last week. Tata Motors had around 1410 outlets at the end of FY23.

A company dealer said it is the first time since 2012 that Tata dealers have seen such a good balance sheet. A consistent rise in sales volumes based on a year-on-year basis has led to a rise in profits for its deals.  From 2012-13 to 2022-23, car and sales volumes have risen by more than 2.3 times. From 229,325 units in FY13, PV sales at Tata Motors have risen to 538,640 units in FY23.
Along with volume increase, the firm’s focus on the profitability of its retail partners and higher contribution of models to the overall sales mix has assisted dealers in increasing their profit margins, said the dealers.  

The company's improved margins, target-driven incentives, focus on retail, and initiatives to improve sales manpower productivity also contributed to its success.
Tata Motors' diversification into multiple electrified models, which are priced on average Rs 3-3.5 lakh higher than traditional internal combustion engine models, has increased the profit margins of its dealer partners.

Also Read

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Tata Motors domestic sales fall 4% in April, passenger vehicle sales up 13%

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Tata launches Nexon EV MAX XM at Rs 16.49 lakh; to hit market by April 2023

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Maruti to launch its own alternate for Innova in collaboration with Toyota

Hero MotoCorp launches its popular motorcycle Passion+ at Rs 76,301

Struggling BMW blames supply-chain issues even as luxury car sales flourish

The cheapest Citroen becomes costlier by up to Rs 17,500; check details


Typically, dealers are required to contribute to the cost of consumer schemes launched by the company. Tata Motors has reduced the amount that dealers are required to contribute to such schemes to a very small amount, around a quarter of a per cent. This is helping dealers to maintain their profit margins, the report said.
The share of service in a Tata dealer's income is only 25 per cent, because most of the company's models are new and within warranty. This is much lower than the share of service in the income of dealers of Maruti and other manufacturers, who have many decade-old models in their portfolios.

Tata Motors has been more generous than its peers in its annual bonus payouts. It pays an average of Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 per car, compared to the industry norm of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. Dealer confidence is also high, as they expect the car market to continue its growth momentum from previous years in the current financial year. 
Topics : vehicles Tata Motors Automobile dealers Auto dealers BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Himachal Pradesh to set up 3 high-end hotels along Kiratpur-Manali highway

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty
1 min read

Deal activity plunges 87% YoY in May to $4.6 bn in value, 45% in volume

Deals, mergers,
3 min read

SpiceXpress partners Ekart to provide first and last-mile delivery space

exports, imports, cargo
1 min read

Most Popular

In a first, Centre to review PLI scheme to sort out teething issues

PLI
3 min read

El Nino biggest immediate risk for the markets; not priced in yet: Analysts

farmer
4 min read

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon