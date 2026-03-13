Passenger vehicle sales increase 10.6% in February, shows Siam data

India’s passenger vehicle (PV) market roared ahead in February, with sales hitting 417,705 units, up 10.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), as consumer sentiment remained positive following the GST rate cuts in September last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday.

Two-wheelers and three-wheelers also posted all-time February highs, with 1,871,406 units and 74,573 units sold, up 35.2 per cent YoY and 29 per cent YoY respectively, signalling strong momentum in the country’s automobile sector.

In the PV segment, Maruti Suzuki India led domestic sales with 161,000 units, showing a marginal increase of 0.13 per cent compared with February 2025. Mahindra & Mahindra took the second spot with 60,018 units, posting a strong 19.04 per cent YoY gain.

Hyundai Motor India sold 52,407 units in February, up 9.81 per cent YoY, while Toyota Kirloskar Motor saw a notable rise of 16.62 per cent YoY, reaching 30,734 units. Kia India completed the top five with 27,610 units, a 10.33 per cent YoY increase. Tata Motors’ monthly sales for February were not disclosed in SIAM data.

Two-wheeler sales were led by Hero MotoCorp, which sold 516,968 units, surging 44.68 per cent YoY over February 2025. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India followed closely with 513,217 units, up 33.68 per cent YoY.

TVS Motor Company recorded 365,471 units, marking a 32.38 per cent increase YoY, while Bajaj Auto rose 27.39 per cent YoY to 186,164 units. Suzuki Motorcycle India saw a 38.05 per cent YoY jump with 101,071 units sold.

Rajesh Menon, Director General of SIAM, said, “Positive sentiments in the industry continue as PVs, two-wheelers and three-wheelers posted their highest-ever February sales in 2026, with double-digit growth compared with February 2025.”

“While the month of March has festive drivers in several parts of the country, the recent conflict in West Asia remains a concern, both from the perspective of supply chains, which could impact manufacturing processes and exports. Industry would keep a close watch on evolving geopolitical developments,” he added.