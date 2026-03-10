ACMA sends SOS to MHI over LPG crunch, export-import shipment delays

India’s auto component industry has sent an SOS to the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), warning that the escalating conflict in West Asia and disruptions to Red Sea shipping routes are pushing up export logistics costs, delaying shipments and disrupting imports of critical raw materials, while also raising concerns about the availability of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and piped natural gas (PNG) needed for manufacturing.

In a letter dated March 9 to MHI Secretary Kamran Rizvi, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) President Vikrampati Singhania said several member companies have reported growing operational and cost pressures affecting both exports and imports of key inputs linked to export production. Business Standard has reviewed the letter.

Singhania noted that shipments to key markets such as Europe, the United States and parts of the Middle East are already being affected due to vessel rerouting, port congestion and rising freight costs linked to the Red Sea shipping disruptions.

One of the most immediate challenges flagged by the industry is a sharp increase in logistics costs. According to Singhania, export logistics expenses have risen by 20–40 per cent due to vessel rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope, higher freight rates, container shortages and increased insurance premiums.

The industry was recording significant shipment delays. “Export lead times have increased by two to four weeks or more, leading to delayed deliveries, order postponements and inventory build-up at warehouses and ports,” he stated. Exports of auto components from India rose 9.3 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 1.05 lakh crore during the first half of 2025–26 (FY26). Imports, however, increased at a faster pace of around 12.5 per cent year-on-year to about Rs 1.07 lakh crore in the same period.

Apart from logistics challenges due to the West Asia conflict, Singhania raised concerns regarding the availability of industrial fuels such as LPG and PNG, which are widely used in foundry, forging and machining operations across the automotive supply chain. ACMA's member companies have highlighted “emerging concerns regarding the availability of LPG and PNG for industrial use”.

“Any disruption or uncertainty in the availability of LPG/PNG could impact production schedules of critical automotive components, particularly for MSME units, which have limited flexibility to transition to alternative energy sources in the short term,” Singhania warned. He also noted that different states are applying varying regulatory norms for the supply of these gases.

Singhania also stated that the import of key raw materials such as chemicals, synthetic rubber, aluminium scrap and petrochemical-based inputs like polypropylene is also “experiencing delays and cost escalation” due to shipping disruptions.

In view of the situation, ACMA has urged the government to consider a set of immediate measures to support the industry during what it described as an “extraordinary” global situation.

Among the key suggestions, the association has sought assurances on the continued availability of LPG and PNG for industrial users, particularly MSME foundry and forging units, or a “reasonable transition window” to enable companies to shift to alternative fuels.

“Ensuring at least one month of continued LPG supply would allow these units to undertake necessary technical and operational adjustments in an orderly manner,” Singhania said.

ACMA also sought financial support measures to help exporters, especially MSMEs, cope with the disruptions. The association urged the government to expand the interest subvention scheme for export credit and provide broader coverage to auto components classified under Customs Tariff Heading (CTH) 8708.

Singhania also asked the government to provide additional working capital support to exporters to “offset longer export lead times and higher inventory holding costs”.

He also flagged emerging supply constraints in key raw materials used in component manufacturing. These include chemicals, synthetic rubber, aluminium scrap and petrochemical-based inputs such as polypropylene. Many of these materials are imported, and shipping disruptions in the Red Sea region are causing delays and higher costs. He urged the government to facilitate the continued availability of these inputs to prevent disruptions in production.

To support exporters facing rising logistics and compliance costs, he called for restoration and enhancement of benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme. The scheme refunds certain taxes and duties that are not otherwise refunded under the GST system, helping exporters remain competitive in global markets. ACMA said RoDTEP rates were reduced recently and should be restored to help offset higher logistics expenses.

He also asked the government to rationalise duty drawback rates, a mechanism through which exporters are refunded the customs duties paid on imported inputs used in exported products. According to Singhania, the current rates remain modest compared to earlier incentive levels.

The Indian auto component industry grew by 6.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.56 lakh crore in the first half of FY26, compared with the same period last year. The growth was supported by stable domestic demand, a resilient aftermarket and continued investments by companies in capacity expansion and localisation.