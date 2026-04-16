Renault targets India among its top three markets by 2030, says CEO
The company plans to launch seven vehicles in India by 2030, including battery-electric models
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French automaker Renault is targeting India to become one of its top three global markets by 2030 as it steps up launches and electrification efforts in the world's third-largest auto market, its global CEO Francois Provost said on Thursday.
The company plans to launch seven vehicles in India by 2030, including battery-electric models, and aims for electrified vehicles to make up about half of its sales in the country by the end of the decade, Provost said at an industry event in Chennai city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST