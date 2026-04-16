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Renault targets India among its top three markets by 2030, says CEO

The company plans to launch seven vehicles in India by 2030, including battery-electric models

Renault

Renault is targeting ​India to become one ​of its top ‌three global markets by 2030. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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French automaker Renault is targeting ​India to become one ​of its top ‌three global markets by 2030 as it steps up launches and electrification efforts in the world's third-largest auto market, its global CEO Francois Provost ‌said on Thursday.

The company plans to launch seven vehicles in India by 2030, including battery-electric models, and aims for electrified ​vehicles to make up about half ‌of its sales in the ​country by ‌the end of the decade, ‌Provost said at an industry event ‌in Chennai ​city.

 

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Renault Renault India Auto industry

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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