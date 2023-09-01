Royal Enfield to launch Bullet 350 today, check price, variants, and more

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the much-awaited Bullet 350 motorcycle today, September 1, 2023. The all-new Bullet 350 will fill the gap and be positioned between the Hunter 350 and Classic 350.

The Bullet 350 will take the 91-year-old legacy to the next level after unveiling the Royal Enfield 350 today. Royal Enfield has been producing tough bikes for decades, which are liked by riders of all ages. The Bullet 350 is going to be much more advanced and tech-loaded, however, the Royal Enfield has retained its old charm.

Before the official release of Bullet 350, critical information about the Bullet 350 has leaked online, revealing some significant information about the latest model.

Royal 350: Specifications

The Bullet 350 shifted to a J Series chassis to line up with the Classic 350. The Royal Enfield has telescopic suspension at the front and at the rear, it has twin shocks. The Bullet 350 is also equipped with an anti-lock braking system (ABS), although the top variant has dual-channel ABS. Along with these details, the motorcycle also comes with wider front and rear tyres.

Another significant update in the Bullet 350 is that the Classic 350 J series engine has replaced the current 346cc, single-cylinder air-cooled engine. The new engine will come with a 349 cc, single-cylinder air-oil-cooled unit with 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm, which is paired with 5-speed transmission.

The latest model will have a new headlight and taillight. The all-new Bullet 350 will come with a new digital-analogue instrument cluster equipped with an LCD screen. The viral reports claimed that the new bullet handlebar will come with better switchgear and a USB port. The top-spec variant could see a blacked-out engine and other parts.

Who are the prime rivals of Bullet 350?

Honda H'ness CB350 and the Jawa Forty Two are the key competitors for Royal Enfields' Bullet 350.

What is the expected price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350?

The price of Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is expected to be around 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield's arrival in India

Royal Enfield debuted in India in the year 1969, and it gained immense popularity with time. This is one of the most significant models from Chennai-based two-wheeler manufacturer. This is one of the most iconic motorcycles in the country. In the last few decades, the Bullet 350 has gained a massive fan base among bike lovers as well as regular commuters.