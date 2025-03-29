Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 12:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / TATA.ev drives into Mauritius market, expands international footprint

TATA.ev drives into Mauritius market, expands international footprint

The automaker is set to introduce three electric models - Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev - in the Mauritius market

Tata Motors

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 12:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TATA.ev, the electric vehicle arm of automajor Tata Motors, is expanding its international presence by entering the Mauritius market in partnership with automobile distributor Allied Motors. This marks the company’s first venture beyond the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) region.
 
As such, electric vehicle (EV) exports from India are set to rise in the coming years, with players like Maruti Suzuki planning to export its e-Vitara to around 100 countries.
 
The automaker is set to introduce three electric models — Tiago.ev, Punch.ev, and Nexon.ev — in the Mauritius market.
 
Commenting on the significance of the expansion, Yash Khandelwal, head of international business at Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, stated, “Mauritius holds strategic importance in our EV journey, marking our first international expansion beyond the SAARC region. TATA.ev is well-positioned to support the country’s transition to electric mobility. Our range of EVs, combined with the partnership of Allied Motors, sets the stage for a transformative shift in Mauritius' automotive landscape.”
   
Speaking on the partnership, James Ngan, managing director of Allied Motors, stated, “Our partnership with TATA.ev, backed by our extensive service and after-sales support, brings a range of electric vehicles to a country that is ready to embrace sustainable and innovative mobility solutions.”
 
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data, Tata Motors’ passenger vehicle (PV) exports declined to 1,174 units from April to December in FY25, compared to 1,402 units during the same period in FY24.
 
The newly launched electric vehicle line-up includes Tiago.ev, a compact EV designed for urban commutes, offering a 24 kWh battery with a range of 190–210 km and charging capability from 10 to 80 per cent in 58 minutes. Punch.ev is a compact SUV equipped with a 35 kWh battery, delivering a range of 270–290 km. And Nexon.ev, another electric SUV, comes with a 45 kWh battery, offering a range of 350–375 km and direct current (DC) charging capability from 10 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.
 

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 12:50 AM IST

