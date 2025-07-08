Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 07:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors' global wholesales fall 9% in Q1, led by JLR and PV segments

Tata Motors Group's global wholesales fell 9% YoY in Q1 FY26, reaching 2,99,664 units, with declines in both commercial and passenger vehicles, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The company said the volume decline was expected, primarily due to the phasing out of legacy Jaguar models ahead of new product launches and a temporary pause in shipments to the US during April, following the introduction of import tariffs.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Tata Motors Group reported a 9 per cent year-on-year decline in global wholesales for the first quarter of FY26, with total volumes falling to 2,99,664 units. The decline was led by a drop in both commercial and passenger vehicle sales across its global operations, including subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).
 
Commercial vehicle wholesales, including Tata Daewoo, stood at 87,569 units in Q1 FY26, down 6 per cent compared to the same quarter last year. Passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales, which include the company’s electric vehicle portfolio, also witnessed a 10 per cent drop, with total sales at 1,24,809 units. 
   
JLR, the UK-based luxury vehicle arm of Tata Motors, saw an 11 per cent year-on-year decline in global wholesales, reaching 87,286 units. Of this, Jaguar accounted for 2,339 units, while Land Rover contributed 84,947 units. The JLR figures do not include volumes from the company’s China joint venture, CJLR (Chery Jaguar Land Rover).
 
The company said the volume decline was expected, primarily due to the phasing out of legacy Jaguar models ahead of new product launches and a temporary pause in shipments to the US during April, following the introduction of import tariffs.
 
Despite the overall decline, JLR said its more profitable models—Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender—accounted for a higher share of sales. These three models comprised 77.2 per cent of total wholesale volumes in Q1 FY26, compared to 66.3 per cent in the previous quarter and 67.8 per cent a year ago. 
 

Topics : Tata Motors JLR Automobile

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

