Tata Motors managing director Shailesh Chandra elected Siam president

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), the apex body representing India's leading automobile manufacturers, today announced the election of Shailesh Chandra, managing director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, as its new president for the term 2024-25.

Chandra had previously served as vice president of SIAM. He is now succeeding Vinod Aggarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles. His appointment was confirmed at the SIAM Executive Committee meeting held earlier today.

Alongside Chandra's election, the Executive Committee also announced other office bearers for the coming year. Shenu Agarwal, managing director and chief executive officer of Ashok Leyland, was elected as the vice president of SIAM, while Satyakam Arya, chief executive officer and managing director of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, will serve as the treasurer.

Shailesh Chandra has years of experience and a strong vision for the future of the Indian automobile industry, particularly in his role at Tata Motors, where he has been a key figure in driving the transition towards electric mobility. His leadership is expected to strengthen SIAM's efforts to enhance the contribution of the automobile industry to the Indian economy while focusing on environmental sustainability and safety.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) is the national body representing the major vehicle and vehicular engine manufacturers in India. Its objectives include promoting efficiency within the industry, contributing to the nation's economic progress, and addressing social and environmental responsibilities, including road safety and pollution control.