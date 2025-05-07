Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-UK FTA: Trading strategies for Tata Motors, textiles, liquor stocks

Here's a technical outlook on 5 stocks across the auto, textiles and alcoholic beverages sector. Check stocks & strategy.

Markets

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of auto, apparel and liquor makers were in limelight on Wednesday following the successful conclusion to the historic India and the United Kingdom (UK) Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The said agreement is expected to boost strategic and economic ties between the two nations.  The India-UK FTA is reportedly expected to benefit sectors such as auto, alcoholic breweries, textiles, marine products, leather, gems and jewellery, footwear, and engineering goods, believe industry experts. READ MORE  Meanwhile, on the bourses, shares of textile-related stocks such as SP Apparels, Gokaldas Exports, Indo Count and KPR Mill soared up to 20 per cent. Among auto stocks - Tata Motors and TVS Motor, which have operations in the UK, also logged smart gains.  On the flip side, alcohol-related stocks such as United Spirits and Radico Khaitan witnessed sharp fall from the intra-day highs.  Here's a technical outlook on 5 stocks from the auto, alcohol and textiles sector for the likely trend ahead.  Tata Motors  Current Price: ₹ 679  Downside Risk: 11.6%  Support: ₹ 655  Resistance: ₹ 699; ₹ 728  Tata Motors stock looks technically weak on the charts, as the stock is seen trading below its 100-day Moving Average (100-DMA) and the 200-DMA on the daily scale. At present levels, the stock is within striking distance of its 100-DMA, which stands at ₹ 699. The stock has been languishing below the 100-DMA since its breakdown on September 11, 2024.  The overall bias for the stock is expected to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹ 728. On the downside, the stock has near support at ₹ 655; below which the stock may re-visit ₹ 600 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  TVS Motor  Current Price: ₹ 2,786  Upside Potential: 7.7%  Support: ₹ 2,727; ₹ 2,660  Resistance: ₹ 2,830; ₹ 2,950  TVS Motor stock is expected to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹ 2,660; with near support likely at ₹ 2,727 levels. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge towards ₹ 3,000-mark. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹ 2,830 and ₹ 2,950 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  United Spirits  Current Price: ₹ 1,577  Upside Potential: 11%  Downside Risk: 7.4%  Support: ₹ 1,520  Resistance: ₹ 1,645  United Spirits is seen favourably placed on the chart, although it now trades in the overbought zone. Chart suggests that the near-term bias is likely to remain positive as long as the stock holds above ₹ 1,520 levels. On the upside, the stock faces near-resistance around ₹ 1,645. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards ₹ 1,750 levels. On the flip side, in case, the support at ₹ 1,520 fails to hold, the stock may correct up to ₹ 1,460 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Gokaldas Exports  Current Price: ₹ 955  Upside Potential: 18.3%  Support: ₹ 900  Resistance: ₹ 1,025; ₹ 1,085  Gokaldas Exports stock crossed its 100-DMA for the first time in two months as it zoomed to a high of ₹ 1,013. The stock, however, has retracted from the highs of the day, and is seen trading close to its 100-DMA which stands at ₹ 952. Going ahead, the near-term bias for the stock is likely to be favourable as long as the stock holds above ₹ 900 levels. On the upside, the stock may attempt a rally towards ₹ 1,130; with interim resistance likely around ₹ 1,025 and ₹ 1,085 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  KPR Mill  Current Price: ₹ 1,089  Upside Potential: 15.9%  Support: ₹ 1,045  Resistance: ₹ 1,150; ₹ 1,205  KPR Mill is expected to trade on an upbeat note as long as the stock trades above ₹ 1,045. On the upside, the stock can potentially surge to ₹ 1,262 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹ 1,150 and ₹ 1,205 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

Trading strategies The Smart Investor stocks technical analysis Market trends Market technicals Tata Motors TVS Motor Company United Spirits KPR Mill Gokaldas Exports technical charts Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid Markets Stock Recommendations technical calls Stock Picks stock market trading

First Published: May 07 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

