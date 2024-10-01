Business Standard
TVS Motor records 20% rise in Sep sales by retailing 4,82,495 units

The city-headquartered company had registered sales of 4,02,553 units during the same month of last year

TVS Motor company

Scooter sales saw 20 per cent growth to 1,86,751 units in September 2024 from 1,55,526 units in September 2023. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Two and three wheeler major TVS Motor company has garnered a 20 per cent sales in September by retailing 4,82,495 units, the company said on Tuesday.

The city-headquartered company had registered sales of 4,02,553 units during the same month of last year.

Sales of electric vehicles last month surged by 42 per cent to 28,901 units, from 20,356 units sold in the same month of last year.

Total two-wheeler sales recorded a 22 per cent growth to 4,71,792 units in September 2024, as compared to 3,86,955 units in same month of last year. Sales of two-wheeler in domestic market went up by 23 per cent to 3,69,138 units, from 3,00,493 units sold in September 2023.

 

Sales of motorcycles in September 2024 grew by 23 per cent to 2,29,268 units, as against 1,86,438 units sold in corresponding month of last year.

Scooter sales saw 20 per cent growth to 1,86,751 units in September 2024 from 1,55,526 units in September 2023.

On the exports front, the company witnessed an 11 per cent growth in sales to 1,11,007 units in September 2024, as compared to 1,00,294 units shipped during the same month of last year.

Two wheeler exports in September 2024 rose to 19 per cent with 1,02,654 units, as against 86,462 units sold in the same month of last year.

Sales of three wheeler, however, declined in September 2024 to 10,703 units from 15,598 units sold in the same month of last year.

During the July-September 2024 quarter, TVS Motors registered a 15 per cent growth in sales to 11.90 lakh units, from 10.31 lakh units retailed during the same period of last year.

Three wheeler sales during the quarter under review stood at 0.38 lakh units, as against 0.43 lakh units sold in the same period of last year.

Exports made during the quarter jumped 11 per cent to 3.09 lakh units, from 2.77 lakh units shipped overseas during the second quarter of last financial year, the company said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

