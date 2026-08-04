TVS Raider gets Doctor Doom-inspired Super Squad Edition at ₹95,320

TVS Motor Company, part of TVS Venu, and a global leader in two- and three-wheeler manufacturing, expanded the TVS Raider Super Squad edition with a new Doctor Doom-inspired variant.

Taking cue from Marvel's iconic post credit tradition that has kept fans eagerly waiting through the end credits for over a decade, TVS Raider delighted movie-goers by unveiling the new Doctor Doom-inspired variant. This follows the post-credit sequence of the newly released film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in select theatres in India.

Drawing on the commanding presence of Doctor Doom, the latest Super Squad edition introduces a striking new spectral green colourway featuring a unique multi tone travel finish that transitions from green to brown. Designed to capture the character's powerful persona, the new edition strengthens TVS Raider's distinctive identity among young riders seeking a motorcycle that combines expressive styling with everyday performance.

The TVS Raider Super Squad edition continues to deliver the performance and technology that made it one of the most popular motorcycles in the 125 cc segment. It is powered by the refined three valve engine and comes equipped with the Connected Reverse LCD Cluster offering more than 85 connected features, along with iGO Assist technology for enhanced acceleration and effortless rideability. Wider tyres provide greater confidence on the road, while the top variant features dual disc brakes with single channel ABS, making it one of the safest motorcycles in its class.

TVS Raider launched India's first motorcycle with a Marvel-themed design when it introduced the Super Squad edition in 2023 with designs inspired by Iron Man and Black Panther. The collaboration expanded further with Deadpool and Wolverine themed editions in 2025, giving riders an opportunity to celebrate iconic Marvel Super Heroes through distinctive motorcycle designs. The new Doctor Doom-inspired edition marks the next chapter in this successful collaboration, bringing together bold design, advanced technology and immersive brand experiences for a new generation of riders.

The new TVS Raider Super Squad edition in the all new Spectral Green colourway will be available soon across authorised TVS Motor dealership, at a price of ₹95,320 (ex showroom Delhi).