Draft rules mandate V2V communication in new vehicles from Oct 2028

According to the draft amendment to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, vehicles in categories L, M and N manufactured on or after October 1, 2028, will be required to be fitted with V2V communication systems conforming to AIS-230.

The draft guidelines also state that, from October 2027, vehicles fitted with V2V communication systems must comply with AIS-230, as amended from time to time. This suggests that compliance with V2V systems will remain optional until 2028 for newly manufactured vehicles.

The 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band has been designated for V2V and other Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) applications. The Department of Telecommunications exempted the use of this frequency band from licensing requirements in June.

According to the ministry, V2V communication enables nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information, including speed, position, direction and acceleration. This information can provide advance warnings to drivers or vehicle systems in safety-critical situations, including sudden braking, forward-collision risk, unsafe lane changes and the approach of emergency vehicles.

“Unlike conventional vehicle safety systems, which primarily depend on onboard sensors and driver reaction, V2V communication can provide information beyond the direct line of sight. It is therefore expected to complement Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and support proactive accident prevention, connected mobility and future intelligent transport applications,” the ministry said.

The government has given stakeholders until the last week of August to submit comments on the proposed rules, after which it will issue the final guidelines on V2V systems. The phased approach will provide vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders adequate time to prepare for implementation of the new requirements, the ministry said.

AIS-230 has been developed with enabling features to specify the minimum technical, functional, performance, environmental and security requirements for V2V communication systems installed in vehicles operating on Indian roads.

The standard covers factory-installed on-board units using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band. It also provides for the phased introduction of safety use cases such as Emergency Brake Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Wrong-way Driving and Emergency Vehicle Alert.

The ministry had constituted a task force for the development and implementation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in the country, with specific emphasis on V2V communication.