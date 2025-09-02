Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Festive buzz lifts 2Ws: Royal Enfield, TVS, Hero rise; Bajaj, Honda fall

Two-wheeler sales in August 2025 rose for Royal Enfield, TVS, Hero and Suzuki, while Bajaj and Honda reported declines, with festive demand and GST reforms set to boost outlook

Suzuki Motorcycle reported a 5 per cent increase in domestic sales to 91,629 units, up from 87,480 units a year earlier.

Anjali Singh
Sep 02 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic two-wheeler (2W) sales in August largely moved upward, with TVS Motor Company, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Motorcycle and Hero MotoCorp reporting growth. However, Bajaj Auto and Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India lagged, posting declines in sales. Together, these companies constitute over 90 per cent of the overall two-wheeler sales.
 
Industry experts believe festive demand, favourable monsoon, and the recently announced goods and services tax (GST) reforms will further boost sales in coming months. “The upcoming GST cut will add complexity in the short term but is expected to provide a long-term boost to festive season sales,” noted Anurag Singh, advisor at Primus Partners.
   
Royal Enfield posted the sharpest growth, with domestic sales rising 57 per cent to 102,876 units compared to 65,623 units last year, supported by strong demand for its Classic and Hunter 350 models.
 
Royal Enfield’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B Govindarajan said, “Our performance in August reflects a positive momentum as we step into the festive season, which traditionally drives strong demand in the domestic market.”
 
TVS Motor registered a 28 per cent rise in domestic sales, with volumes increasing to 368,862 units from 289,073 units in August 2024. Motorcycle sales grew 30 per cent to 221,870 units while scooter sales surged 36 per cent to 222,296 units. Electric vehicle (EV) sales stood at 25,138 units, marginally higher than 24,779 units a year earlier, though the company noted continued challenges around magnet availability.

Hero MotoCorp saw 5 per cent growth, with sales reaching 519,139 units from 492,263 units last year. The company recorded 344,000 Vahan registrations, reflecting steady demand across both urban and rural markets despite the ongoing monsoon season.
 
"August saw steady footfalls in our showroom, especially for Hero and TVS bikes. The ongoing monsoon slightly slowed outstation buyers, but we expect sales to pick up sharply as the festive season begins. Customers are also asking about GST-led price changes, which will influence their buying decisions,” a dealer from Mumbai said.
 
Suzuki Motorcycle reported a 5 per cent increase in domestic sales to 91,629 units, up from 87,480 units in August 2024.
 
Suzuki Motorcycle India’s Vice President-Sales and Marketing Deepak Mutreja said: “The growth in August sales gives us momentum going into the festive season, and we look forward to delighting more customers with our products and services.”
 
In contrast, Bajaj Auto’s sales fell 12 per cent to 184,109 units from 208,621 units in August 2024. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India also reported a 2 per cent dip in domestic sales to 481,021 units, compared with 491,678 units in the same month last year.

Sep 02 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

