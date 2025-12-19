Friday, December 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Two-wheeler volumes to grow 6-9% in FY26 on GST-led replacement demand

Two-wheeler volumes to grow 6-9% in FY26 on GST-led replacement demand

Wholesales jump 19 per cent in November even as retail sales soften

FADA said the convergence of festive demand with policy support created a rare demand upcycle for the segment

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

India’s domestic two-wheeler industry is expected to clock 6 to 9 per cent year-on-year growth in FY26, on the back of stronger replacement demand after GST cuts, a pickup in urban consumption and healthy rural incomes supported by a normal monsoon, according to rating agency ICRA.
 
Wholesale volumes rose a sharp 19 per cent year-on-year to 1.8 million units in November 2025, supported by dealer inventory replenishment after sustained showroom footfalls during and after the festive season.
 
ICRA stated that the recent GST rate reductions and promotional offers by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) encouraged dealers to stock up even as retail demand moderated.
   
In contrast, retail sales declined 3.1 per cent year-on-year during the month, reflecting the impact of an early festive season this fiscal and a high base after record sales in October. Dealer enquiries, however, remained steady, aided by positive sentiment around GST reductions and demand from the ongoing wedding season.
 
According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the 42-day festive period between Dussehra and Diwali marked two-wheeler retail sales growing by 22 per cent year-on-year, supported by improved rural sentiment, better liquidity conditions and the affordability boost from GST rationalisation.

Dealers described the season as among the best in recent years, citing strong demand for commuter motorcycles and scooters, alongside rising consumer interest in electric two-wheelers. FADA said the convergence of festive demand with policy support created a rare demand upcycle for the segment.
 
As per FADA data, electric two-wheeler retail sales dipped marginally by 2.5 per cent year-on-year in November, with volumes falling to 1,16,982 units from 1,43,887 units last year.
 
Exports continued to be a bright spot, with two-wheeler shipments rising 27.9 per cent year-on-year in November. Cumulative export volumes grew 23.6 per cent during April to November FY26, supported by a low base in the corresponding period last year.
 

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

