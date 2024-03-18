Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Uttar Pradesh govt invites private players to invest in e-mobility market

The transport department is also looking to buy 100 e-buses, which will be deployed on select routes, such as Ghaziabad, Agra, and Ayodhya districts

E-buses, Tata motor buses

Representational Image

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government has invited private players to invest in its e-mobility push. It has proposed to introduce 50,000 electric buses across 75 districts over the next five years.

According to a bidding document, the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has floated a tender, inviting bids for the supply, operation, and maintenance of 5,000 e-buses on gross cost contract basis. The bids could be submitted by March 28.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Considering the cost of a standard transport e-bus upwards of Rs 1 crore apiece, the UP e-mobility road map opens a market of over Rs 50,000 crore. In the first phase, 5,000 e-buses will be deployed during the next financial year 2024-25 itself.

Apart from the supply, operation and maintenance of e-buses, the bidder will also take care of the allied electrical and civil infrastructure, a senior government official said.

The bidders will be permitted to operate on the existing inter-district routes on a revenue sharing model. The deployment of e-buses will phase out carbon emitting 12,000 diesel buses from the state public mobility fleet.

The transport department is also looking to buy 100 e-buses, which will be deployed on select routes, such as Ghaziabad, Agra, and Ayodhya districts.

The UPSRTC had earlier proposed to procure 3,000 buses but later decided to go in for 5,000 e-buses in 2024-25 on a contractual basis.



Also Read

Delhi gets another 350 electric buses, overall number increases to 1,650

Tata Motors bags order to provide 1,350 diesel bus chassis to UPSRTC

Ashok Leyland wins order to supply 552 buses to Tamil Nadu transport corpn

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Venue, dates, tickets details here

EVs must adhere to strict localisation rules under new e-mobility scheme

Auto companies target smaller towns as rural sales growth beats urban

New scheme for electric vehicles may put global majors in fast lane

Initial cost of e2W may rise 10% due to reduced subsidy, says ICRA

India opens doors for global EV makers; scheme to help USA's Tesla

India approves new EV policy in boost to Tesla's market entry plans

Topics : UP govt UP government private companies Transport Department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEAdani Group SharesApple Days SaleSabarmati-Agra Superfast Train DerailIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon