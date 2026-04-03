West Asia conflict: Bajaj Auto, Ather Energy raise prices as costs jump

Bajaj Auto has implemented price increases across motorcycles, electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, ranging from ₹700 to ₹6,000, as it looks to offset rising input costs. Rakesh Sharma, the company’s executive director, said: “Yes, prices are being increased across motorcycles and three-wheelers... This will also include electric scooters.”

He, however, declined to specify whether the hikes would fully offset the increase in production costs.

Bajaj Auto’s move follows actions by pure-play electric vehicle makers such as Ather Energy, which has raised prices by around 2-3 per cent in select markets, according to industry sources, though it has stopped short of a blanket increase.

The West Asia conflict has driven up prices of key inputs, including aluminium, which accounts for a significant portion of two-wheeler production costs, as well as copper, lithium, nickel, and plastics.

Supply concerns have intensified. Aluminium prices rose to a four-year high on March 30, climbing 6 per cent after Iran damaged production facilities in Gulf nations, where smelters came under attack.

A senior executive at a leading two-wheeler company said an estimated 8-10 per cent increase in costs due to the conflict would require end-customer prices to rise by 6–7 per cent to fully offset the impact.

“The increase cannot be absorbed entirely by the company,” the executive said. “There will be a price increase for the customer, along with a temporary hit on margins. These are not ordinary commodity fluctuations that can be absorbed — they are substantial.”