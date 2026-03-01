Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Gulf-bound flights cancelled from 4 Kerala airports amid West Asia tensions

Gulf-bound flights cancelled from 4 Kerala airports amid West Asia tensions

Though authorities had issued an advisory asking passengers to check flight status before arriving at the airport, several travellers waited at airports across the state expecting services to resume

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Airlines have opened help desks at all four airports to assist passengers.

Press Trust of India Kochi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 10:03 AM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

A majority of flights scheduled to the Gulf regions remain cancelled from four international airports in Kerala following the conflict in West Asia on Sunday.

Though authorities had issued an advisory asking passengers to check flight status before arriving at the airport, several travellers waited at airports across the state expecting services to resume.

As many as 37 international flights scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Limited (TIAL) to various Gulf countries have been cancelled since Saturday afternoon.

Of these, 26 flights scheduled on Sunday were cancelled.

Similarly, six flights to various Gulf destinations from Kannur International Airport on Sunday were also cancelled, authorities said.

 

Also Read

US Israel strike Iran

One killed, 7 injured in UAE as Iranian drones targets airport, key sites

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

World leaders call for swift end to Iranian crisis after Khamenei's death

US Israel strike Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guard head killed in airstrikes, state media reports

Stranded passengers at Delhi airport

Passengers stranded at Delhi airport amid Israel-Iran conflict flare-ups

bitccoin, cryptocurrency

Bitcoin recovers above $68,000 after death of Iranian Supreme leader

At Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), 35 flights to the Gulf region were cancelled as per the schedule posted on the official website.

However, an Oman Air flight from Kochi to Muscat operated at 8.10 am.

Similarly, a Saudia Airlines flight to Jeddah, Oman Air's flight to Muscat, an IndiGo flight to Dubai, Air Arabia flights to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, an Etihad flight to Abu Dhabi, and a SpiceJet flight to Dubai are listed as scheduled on the website.

At Calicut International Airport, around 10 flights to the Gulf region were cancelled, officials said.

A Saudia Airlines flight from Riyadh arrived at the airport around 8.15 am.

Airlines have opened help desks at all four airports to assist passengers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aviation, plane

Aviation ministry sets up 24x7 control room amid West Asia airspace crisis

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

444 flights to be cancelled amid Iran-Israel tensions: Aviation ministry

Air India

Air India cancels 28 flights to Europe, US, Canada for March 1

civil aviation

DGCA asks airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries till March 2

Flight, plane, Airplane

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 4.36% to 15.25 million in Jan: DGCA

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict