Delhi airport cancels 100 international flights amid West Asia crisis

Delhi airport cancels 100 international flights amid West Asia crisis

A source said 60 international departures and 40 arrivals have been cancelled

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mar 01 2026 | 3:29 PM IST
At least 100 international flights have been cancelled at the Delhi airport on Sunday as airlines grapple with operational disruptions due to the West Asia crisis.

A source said 60 international departures and 40 arrivals have been cancelled.

"Due to the evolving political situation in the West Asia, west-bound international flights may experience disruptions or schedule changes," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. It is also the country's largest airport, handling more than 1,300 flight movements daily.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry said 444 international flights are expected to be cancelled by domestic carriers on Sunday.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 3:29 PM IST

