Friday, November 28, 2025 | 07:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after false smoke alert

Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after false smoke alert

The Delhi-Ahmedabad flight AI2939, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, had around 170 people onboard

Air India

Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed in Delhi and the passengers and crew were disembarked safely, the official said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

An Ahmedabad-bound Air India plane returned to the Delhi airport on Thursday evening due to suspected smoke in the cargo hold area, according to sources.

After checks, the smoke indication was found to be false, the sources said.

The Delhi-Ahmedabad flight AI2939, operated with an Airbus A320 aircraft, had around 170 people onboard, they added.

An airline official said the aircraft returned to Delhi shortly after take off due to a smoke indication, which was later found to be false after the aircraft underwent thorough precautionary checks.

Following standard operating procedures, the aircraft landed in Delhi and the passengers and crew were disembarked safely, the official said.

 

Passengers were later flown to Ahmedabad in another aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

airport, tourists, passengers

41 flights delayed as dense fog disrupts operations at Bengaluru airport

Air India Express

Air India Express cancels Guwahati-Hyderabad flight after Siraj's complaint

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu

India's MRO sector to be worth $4 bn by 2031: Civil Aviation minister

the final call: A Vistara aircraft prepares to land at Thiruvananthapuram airport on Monday, the airline's last day in service ahead of its merger into Air India

Adani gets environmental nod for luxury airport hotel in Thiruvananthapuram

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

DGCA issues new guidelines to manage pilot and cabin crew fatigue

Topics : Air India Indian aviation aviation safety

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySperm FreezingEPF Passbook UpdateCyclone SenyarBattlefield 6 Free TrialH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon