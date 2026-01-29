Airbus counters Boeing, says regional jet market in India would grow

Regional jets are small jet-powered planes designed to carry around 50–100 passengers on short routes, such as the Embraer E175. On Wednesday, Ashwin Naidu, managing director of marketing for India and Eurasia at Boeing Commercial Airplanes, had said the number of regional aircraft in India is unlikely to exceed 10 even over the next 20 years, as their cost per seat on a route does not work for most airlines.

These comments from Airbus and Boeing came after Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer and Adani Defence & Aerospace on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India.

During a press conference at the Wings India 2026 summit on Thursday, Westermeier said: “We generally see the regional market, and regional air traffic, as a good opportunity for further growth and also for further democratisation. I must say, in the wider Airbus portfolio, we have the ATR (regional jet) as a product, which, in my opinion, is superior in supporting regional traffic. There is an ecosystem existing to support this one (ATR planes). The competitiveness is excellent.”

“I can truly state we are ready to explore with Indian partners, with the government, options on how we can support the UDAN scheme in the regional market with the right product,” he added.

In India, Airbus is structurally better positioned in the regional aviation segment than Boeing because of its strategic link to ATR, the Franco-Italian turboprop manufacturer in which Airbus holds a 50 per cent stake. Through ATR, Airbus has exposure to the sub-90-seat market that dominates regional connectivity in India, where turboprops such as the ATR 42 and ATR 72 are widely used because of their lower operating costs, fuel efficiency, and ability to operate from short runways and smaller airports. In India, IndiGo and Alliance Air use ATR planes.

Boeing, by contrast, has no dedicated regional jet or turboprop aircraft in its commercial portfolio, with its product line focused on larger narrow-body and wide-body jets such as the 737, 787, and 777 families.

Boeing’s Naidu had on Wednesday said regional jets face economic and airport capacity challenges in India, as routes quickly outgrow small aircraft, making single-aisle planes more viable for long-term operations.

“Now, going forward, we still continue to maintain that regional jets are a challenge in India’s aviation market because, to succeed in Indian aviation, you need ‘seat-mile economics’, which is basically taking the cost to operate a flight and dividing that by the number of seats. And that is a challenge even with larger aircraft. So, it becomes an even bigger challenge with regional jets. So that’s one reason,” he had said.