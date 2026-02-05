Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 10:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / AI probes crew actions in fuel-switch incident on London-B'luru flight

AI probes crew actions in fuel-switch incident on London-B'luru flight

The crew decided to fly to India, where the pilot reported a possible "defect" on landing, forcing the grounding of the plane for checks

Air India

Air India(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI, Feb 5
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India said on Thursday it was investigating if its crew followed all compliance procedures when a ‍Boeing jet took off from London ​with a possible fuel-switch defect, only to be later grounded in India.

Reuters is the first to report the airline's investigation of Sunday's incident, after reporting that Britain's aviation authority had privately asked Air India for details of all maintenance actions before the decision to take off.

Britain has given Air India a week's deadline to submit a complete response, or face ​regulatory action against it and its fleet of 33 Boeing 787s.

Authorities have said pilots in London had observed the fuel control switch did not stay latched in the 'run' position on two attempts, but was stable on a third.

 

The crew decided to fly to India, where the pilot reported a possible "defect" on landing, forcing the grounding of the plane for checks.

In a statement, Air India said it will be "following its safety investigation protocol and take appropriate action," in response to a query from Reuters whether the pilots had flagged concerns to British authorities before takeoff.

It did not elaborate on possible action.

ISSUE REPORTED ON LANDING IN INDIA

A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters Air India's investigation would question the crew why they did not report the incident in London, and if they felt it was safe to ‌fly, why they reported it later in India.

India's ​civil aviation authority did not immediately respond to queries from Reuters.

Fuel switches, which regulate the flow of jet fuel to a plane's engines, were at the centre of last year's crash of an Air India Dreamliner in the western state of Gujarat that killed 260 ‍and triggered tighter scrutiny of the airline.

After Sunday's incident, Air India and Indian authorities have said there were no issues with fuel control switches on the airline's Dreamliner fleet.

Britain's ‍watchdog ‌has sought a "comprehensive ​root-cause analysis" of the incident and a "preventive action plan", ‍however, to avert any recurrence across Air India's Boeing 787 fleet, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

"The safety ‍of ‍our passengers and ‌crew remains Air India's highest priority," the airline added in its statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Air India Boeing Aviation News

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

