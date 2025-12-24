Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Al Hind Air, FlyExpress secure govt approval to start operations in 2026

Al Hind Air, FlyExpress secure govt approval to start operations in 2026

The ministry is keen to have more airline operators in the country, which is one of the world's fastest growing domestic civil aviation markets

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Representational Image: In the past years, many airlines, including Go First and Jet Airways, stopped flying amid debt woes.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Two new airlines -- Al Hind Air and FlyExpress -- are set to take to the skies, with the carriers receiving their no objection certificates from the civil aviation ministry.

In 2026, apart from these two carriers, Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, which already has a No Objection Certificate (NOC), is likely to start operations.

Al Hind Air is being promoted by Kerala-based alhind Group.

The ministry is keen to have more airline operators in the country, which is one of the world's fastest growing domestic civil aviation markets.

Currently, there are nine operational scheduled domestic carriers in the country. Fly Big, a regional airline, suspended scheduled flights in October.

 

Also Read

Air India Express

Delhi Police register case against Air India Express pilot for assault

Air India

Air India flight returns to Delhi after engine shuts down mid-air

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

Air India Express suspends pilot for 'physically assaulting' passenger

indigo airlines, indigo

Govt directs airlines to ensure passenger support amid delays due to fog

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo's real crime is letting government act as private sector's saviourpremium

IndiGo and Air India Group -- Air India and Air India Express -- together have over 90 per cent of the domestic market share.

Concerns about apparent duopoly in the fast-growing domestic airlines' industry got amplified this month in the wake of the massive operational disruptions at IndiGo, which has a market share of more than 65 per cent.

"Over the last one week, pleased to have met teams from new airlines aspiring to take wings in Indian skies- Shankh Air, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. While Shankh Air has already got the NOC from the Ministry, Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have received their NOCs this week," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

According to him, it has been the endeavour of the ministry to encourage more airlines in Indian aviation which is amongst the fastest growing aviation markets.

Schemes like UDAN, have enabled smaller carriers Star Air, India One Air and Fly91 to play an important role in the regional connectivity within the country and there is more scope for further growth, he added.

Apart from Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo and state-owned Alliance Air, other scheduled carriers are Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, Fly91 and IndiaOne Air, as per latest data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In the past years, many airlines, including Go First and Jet Airways, stopped flying amid debt woes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flights, fog, Indigo

Fog disrupts operations at Delhi airport; 10 flights cancelled, 270 delayed

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo permitted to operate 5 Turkey-leased B737 planes till Mar 2026: DGCA

ILLUSTRATION: BINAY SINHA

Datanomics: Staff behaviour is a small but steady irritant in air travelpremium

flight

97 flights cancelled, over 200 delayed at Delhi airport due to fog

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo issues advisory as fog likely to disrupt flights in north India

Topics : Indian aviation India airlines civil aviation sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsLVM3-M6 BlueBird Block-2 MissionCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon