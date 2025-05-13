Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 06:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Civil aviation minister Naidu holds meeting with airlines' representatives

Civil aviation minister Naidu holds meeting with airlines' representatives

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, along with senior officials, held a meeting with airlines' representatives on Tuesday, and discussed about flight disruptions due to airport closures, lowering tax on jet fuel and other issues, according to sources.

At the meeting, which came in the backdrop of disruptions in flight operations in recent days in the wake of the military conflict between India and Pakistan, the minister also asked the airlines to look at ways of acknowledging the contributions made by the armed forces, including through in-flight announcements, the sources said.

The sources also said that some airlines mentioned the loss of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) during the days of the closure of the airports.

 

Some airlines also told the minister and officials that travel sentiment seems to be weak as there have been cancellations, especially with the peak summer travel season around the corner, as per the sources.

A total of 32 airports in the northern and western part of the country were temporarily shut for civilian flights in view of the India-Pakistan conflict on May 9. Some of these airports were closed immediately after India carried out missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan on May 7. All 32 airports were reopened for civilian flights on May 12.

Airlines operating flights under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN are provided VGF.

The issue of VGF loss during the closure period was raised by some airlines' representatives with the minister, the sources said.

Among other issues, airlines sought tax relief on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), the sources added.

Security measures were also enhanced at airports, while the closure of airports in view of the conflict. Airlines had cancelled over 300 flights daily due to the closure of the airports.

On Saturday, India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

Besides, Indian airlines have been taking longer routes for international flights from the northern parts of the country to the West due to the closure of Pakistan's airspace for Indian carriers.

Following the airspace closure, the ministry had sought inputs from the airlines on the potential operational and financial impact. Airlines have already submitted their inputs.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport operator on Tuesday said operations remain normal.

"However, due to changing airspace conditions and enhanced security measures by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be affected, and security processing times could be longer," it said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.



