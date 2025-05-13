Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 08:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to multiple cities today; full list here

Air India, IndiGo cancel flights to multiple cities today; full list here

Air India announced the suspension of two-way operations for Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot

On Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the resumption of civil flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India. Photo: Shutterstock

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 8:08 AM IST

Air India and IndiGo have cancelled flights to and from several North Indian cities on Tuesday (13 May), according to media reports. The move follows the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) decision to reopen 32 airports in northern and western states for civilian operations, which had been shut until 15 May due to heightened border tensions between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.
 
Air India announced the suspension of two-way operations for Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot. IndiGo also cancelled services to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot.
 
According to the reports, IndiGo, in a statement on X, said the cancellations were made in view of recent developments, prioritising passenger safety. “We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away, and forever ready to help,” the statement added. 
 

On Monday evening, an IndiGo flight bound for Amritsar returned to Delhi after precautionary blackout measures were announced in Amritsar, reports news agency PTI.
 
Taking to the social media platform X, Air India said, “In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May. We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com.” 
 
The airline added, “We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated.”
 

Delhi Airport issues 5-point advisory

 
Amid flight cancellations by IndiGo and Air India to several cities on Tuesday (13 May), Delhi Airport has issued a five-point advisory for travellers, according to a Mint report. It has also urged passengers to refer only to official sources for updates and refrain from circulating unverified information. 
 
Here's what the advisory outlines
 
  • Stay informed through updates from their respective airlines
  • Follow hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations
  • Arrive early to allow for potential delays at security checkpoints
  • Co-operate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation
  • Check flight status via their airline or the official Delhi Airport website

Govt reopens 32 airports after military de-escalation with Pakistan

 
On Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the resumption of civil flight operations at 32 airports across northern and western India. The airports had been temporarily shut, with closures extended until 15 May, due to escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. 
 
IndiGo resumed flights on Monday along the Delhi–Chandigarh, Delhi–Jammu, and Delhi–Amritsar routes. Meanwhile, Air India and its low-cost carrier Air India Express are gradually restarting operations to cities such as Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, and Bhuj, according to reports. SpiceJet too said it was also working to restore its services from the impacted airports.  (With inputs from agencies)

First Published: May 13 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

