DGCA asks airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries till March 2

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday advised airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, till March 2.
The countries are Iran, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.
Many airspaces are already shut in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US on Saturday. Indian airlines have suspended their services to the Middle East.
The advisory has been issued in alignment with international safety standards and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), the regulator said.
The watchdog has asked airlines to refrain from operating within the 11 affected airspaces at all flight levels and altitudes.
Carriers have been asked to closely monitor all updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by the affected countries and national authorities.
"This advisory is effective immediately and remains valid until March 02, 2026, unless reviewed or superseded by further developments," DGCA said in the advisory.
First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:34 PM IST