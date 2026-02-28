Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 09:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA asks airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries till March 2

DGCA asks airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries till March 2

The countries are Iran, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar

civil aviation

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:45 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Aviation watchdog DGCA on Saturday advised airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, till March 2.

The countries are Iran, Israel, Lebanon, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.

Many airspaces are already shut in the wake of the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US on Saturday. Indian airlines have suspended their services to the Middle East.

The advisory has been issued in alignment with international safety standards and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's Conflict Zone Information Bulletin (CZIB), the regulator said.

The watchdog has asked airlines to refrain from operating within the 11 affected airspaces at all flight levels and altitudes.

 

Carriers have been asked to closely monitor all updated Aeronautical Information Publications (AIPs) and Notice to Airmen (NOTAMs) issued by the affected countries and national authorities.

"This advisory is effective immediately and remains valid until March 02, 2026, unless reviewed or superseded by further developments," DGCA said in the advisory.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flight, plane, Airplane

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 4.36% to 15.25 million in Jan: DGCA

Indigo

IndiGo temporarily suspends flights to West Asia as US, Iran strike Iran

Flight, plane, Airplane

Flyers protest at Bengaluru airport after flight 'fails' to land in Nepal

Air India

Delhi-Tel Aviv flight diverted after Israel airspace closure: Air India

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Emirates SkyCargo to deploy 2 more weekly freighters to India

Topics : DGCA Middle East West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict