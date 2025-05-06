Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi airport's runway 28/10 reopens, set to ease air traffic congestion

Delhi airport's runway 28/10 reopens, set to ease air traffic congestion

Initially, the runway was to remain closed for a longer period to complete the Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgradation on one end, ahead of the fog season

Delhi airport's runway RW 28/10, which was shut for maintenance works, resumed operations. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Delhi airport's runway RW 28/10, which was shut for maintenance works, resumed operations on Tuesday, a development that is likely to ease air traffic congestion.

Initially, the runway was to remain closed for a longer period to complete the Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgradation on one end, ahead of the fog season. However, the closure of the runway, easterly winds and congestion impacted flight operations. Against this backdrop, the maintenance works have been temporarily stopped and will resume in mid-June.

"As per approved plan with all stakeholders, Delhi airport handed over RW 28/10 to ATC at 8:04 am today for operations till mid June. 

 

"This addition will further aid in streamlining operations and smoother arrivals and departures for passengers in the unseasonal varying wind conditions that are continuing. "We prioritise passenger experience and appreciate your understanding and support," Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The runway was closed for ILS upgradation on April 8.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest and busiest airport, handles around 1,300 flight movements daily. It has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28 -- and two operational terminals -- T1 and T3. T2 is currently closed for maintenance works.

Generally, a runway is numbered at both ends, indicating the directions for landing and departure of planes. Sometimes, they are interchangeably used like RW 28/10 is also mentioned as RW 10/28.

On Monday, DIAL, which operates the airport, said that as per approved plan, runway RW 28/10 will be closed again from mid-June to mid-September 2025, following the peak tourist season, when wind direction is also expected to shift. 

"Rest assured, we are working diligently with airlines and all stakeholders to minimise any inconvenience," it had said.

Against the backdrop of air traffic congestion and flight delays at the Delhi airport, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, on April 28, said the ministry was closely monitoring "each and every process" at the airport.

"We are closely monitoring each and every process that is happening at the airport... we have guided them to ensure better planning in the future," the minister had said amid concerns in certain quarters that runway maintenance works could have been planned in a better manner.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

