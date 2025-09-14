Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SpiceJet delays salaries of senior staff by 10-15 days, juniors unaffected

SpiceJet delays salaries of senior staff by 10-15 days, juniors unaffected

Employees earning up to ₹55,000 per month have received their August salaries, but higher-paid staff, mainly assistant managers and above, are experiencing delays of 10-15 days

The airline posted a net loss of ₹238 crore in the June quarter of this year. Its employee benefit expenses decreased to ₹658.61 crore in 2024-25 from ₹820.86 crore in the previous financial year. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Gurugram-based carrier SpiceJet has reportedly been delaying salary payments for several months for a significant portion of its staff, according to a PTI report.
 
Employees earning up to ₹55,000 per month have received their August salaries, but higher-paid staff, mainly assistant managers and above, are experiencing delays of 10–15 days.
 
SpiceJet has again started postponing salary payments. While those earning up to ₹55,000 are being paid on time, senior staff are facing delays of 10–15 days,” a source told news agency PTI.
 
According to SpiceJet’s FY25 annual report, the budget carrier employed 6,484 people, including 4,894 permanent staff. In 2024-25, the company provided an interest-free advance of ₹32 crore to Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh for a five-year term, in line with board-approved policies and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee’s guidance.
   
The annual report noted that “the company adjusted the advance from subsequent salary payments (April and May 2025) and it is not prejudicial to the company’s interests.”

At the end of July last year, SpiceJet operated 18 aircraft while 38 remained grounded out of a total fleet of 56. When the airline raised ₹3,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) in September, it said the funds would be used to clear employee-related dues, bring grounded planes back into operation, acquire new aircraft, invest in technology, and expand into new markets.
 
The airline posted a net loss of ₹238 crore in the June quarter of this year. Its employee benefit expenses decreased to ₹658.61 crore in 2024-25 from ₹820.86 crore in the previous financial year.
 
In FY25, SpiceJet reported an average salary increase of 6.21 per cent for non-managerial employees, while managerial staff received a higher average hike of 13.5 per cent. The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees for FY25 was 2.24 per cent.

Topics : SpiceJet airlines Companies

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

