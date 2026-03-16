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Dubai airport closure affects flights from Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram

Apart from this, another Emirates flight bound for Dubai was cancelled, and both flights have been rescheduled for Tuesday, he said

Dubai airport, Dubai international airport

Dubai airport (File Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 8:57 PM IST

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Flight operations to Dubai were affected after two Emirates flights returned to Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports following security concerns reported at the destination airport on Monday, authorities said.

Flight EK533 departed Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at 4.30 am with 325 people on board. En route, the aircraft was directed to turn back due to the sudden closure of Dubai International Airport, airport spokespersons said.

The flight landed back at CIAL at 8.30 am, and the passengers were later disembarked, the spokesperson said.

Apart from this, another Emirates flight bound for Dubai was cancelled, and both flights have been rescheduled for Tuesday, he said.

 

Flights to other Gulf countries continued to operate from CIAL.

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Similarly, an Emirates flight bound for Dubai from Thiruvananthapuram returned to the airport here on Monday due to similar issues reported at the destination airport.

The airport spokesperson said the Emirates TRVDXB flight returned midway after Dubai International Airport closed and landed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The flight with 353 passengers and 19 crew members departed at 4.40 am and returned at 8.40 am.

He said the passengers were shifted to the terminal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 8:57 PM IST

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