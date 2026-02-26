Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Emirates SkyCargo to deploy 2 more weekly freighters to India

Emirates SkyCargo to deploy 2 more weekly freighters to India

Beyond aircraft capacity, Emirates SkyCargo said it has built a vast trucking network, to reach more offline destinations across India

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 10:52 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Gulf carrier Emirates' cargo arm SkyCargo on Thursday said it has expanded capacity in India with the deployment of two additional weekly freighter services, one each to Mumbai and Ahmedabad, starting from next month.

SkyCargo also said it continues to strengthen trade lanes and connect businesses in India with their partners, suppliers, and customers worldwide, with an average cargo uplift of 3,000 tonnes weekly.

Beyond aircraft capacity, Emirates SkyCargo said it has built a vast trucking network, to reach more offline destinations across India.

Emirates currently serves India with three weekly freighters one to Mumbai and two to Ahmedabad as well as bellyhold capacity in 167 passenger services to nine gateways per week.

 

The new freighter service to Mumbai will start on March 4, and connect Dubai, Singapore and India. Ahmedabad service will be a direct, dedicated freighter starting next month, it stated.

Also Read

Flight cancellation

DGCA rolls out 48-hour free cancellation window and stricter refund rules

SC, Supreme Court

Flex moves Supreme Court to overturn tribunal ruling in Xiaomi tax case

Borge Brende, Larry Summers

Mandelson, Summers, Brende: Big names who quit over Epstein connections

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump EPA eyes reallocating waived biofuel obligations to refiners: Report

carmakers, auto industry

BEE mulls tough norms as six major carmakers meet emission targetspremium

The cargo airline said it expects to carry key commodities such as pharmaceuticals, fresh fruits, vegetables and other perishables as well as personal electronic devices on both freighters.

"Our new freighter frequencies to India reflect both the strength of India's trade corridors, and our long-term commitment to supporting them," said Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo.

India is a powerhouse of manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, perishables and eCommerce and the demand for reliable and stable capacity continues to grow, he said, and added, "these additional freighters bolster our existing operations, by offering more connectivity and capacity to ensure we continue to serve our customers in India and across the globe."  As the third anniversary of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) nears, bilateral trade is booming, with India's exports to the UAE growing faster than its overall export growth, the airline said.

Emirates SkyCargo supports the trade agreement, moving goods every week including 600 tonnes of pharmaceuticals, 500 tonnes of perishables, a significant tonnage of garments, textiles and clothing and a growing number of personal electronics such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets, it said.

In 2025, over 1,000 Emirates SkyCargo trucks transported almost 5,500 tonnes of cargo across India, carrying shipments such as automotive and aircraft spare parts, clothing and textiles, machinery, tools, spices and even a satellite.

The airline recently added Coimbatore and Goa to its road network as offline stations.

Emirates SkyCargo serves nine cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

Flyers to get 48-hr free window to cancel, make changes to tickets: DGCA

jharkhand, air crash, air ambulance, air ambulance crash

Jharkhand air ambulance crash: No black box in plane, AAIB team probes site

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction

SATS' cargo facility at Noida International Airport ready for ops: Official

DGCA, charter operators, safety audit, non-scheduled operators, aviation safety, Baramati crash

DGCA announces tighter rules for non-scheduled aircraft operators

Air India

Air India technical incidents like fuel leaks hit 14-month high in January

Topics : Emirates Airline Aviation News Industry News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance