Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / DGCA rolls out 48-hour free cancellation window and stricter refund rules

DGCA rolls out 48-hour free cancellation window and stricter refund rules

DGCA has revamped airline ticketing rules, adding a 48-hour free cancellation window, capping fees, tightening refund timelines and introducing passenger-friendly provisions for emergencies

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

The regulator added that while it does not usually interfere in airlines’ commercial practices, the rising volume of complaints required “some affirmative action to safeguard the interests of the travelling public”.

Deepak Patel
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 8:43 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has overhauled airline ticket rules, introducing a 48-hour free cancellation and amendment window, capping cancellation charges, mandating strict refund timelines, and allowing passengers to opt for vouchers in case of cancellations.
 
The new regulation, dated February 24, will take effect from March 26. The DGCA said the changes were necessary as ticket refunds have become “a major source of grievance” among airline passengers, with complaints largely centred on delays, partial refunds, and the practice of offering vouchers instead of returning money.
 
The regulator added that while it does not usually interfere in airlines’ commercial practices, the rising volume of complaints required “some affirmative action to safeguard the interests of the travelling public”.
   
Under the new rules, passengers who book tickets directly on an airline’s website can cancel or amend their tickets within 48 hours without paying extra fees, provided the flight is at least seven days away for domestic travel and 15 days away for international travel. The DGCA clarified that “beyond 48 hours of the initial booking, this option is not available and the passenger has to pay the applicable cancellation fees for amendment”.
 
Refund timelines have been standardised to curb delays. Airlines must process refunds for credit card payments within seven working days. For tickets purchased through travel agents or online portals, airlines remain responsible for completing refunds within 14 working days. Cash payments must be refunded immediately at the airline office where the ticket was purchased.

Also Read

drug

CDSCO allows immediate lab testing of drugs to speed up approvals

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025

Sebi Working Groups submit agri derivatives review reports to chairman

wheat msp agriculture

Traders fear wheat prices may fall below MSP in 2026-27 on surplus stockspremium

carmakers, auto industry

BEE mulls tough norms as six major carmakers meet emission targetspremium

Real estate

Counting crores: What's behind the surge in India's new ultra-Luxury homes?premium

 
The DGCA has also capped cancellation charges. “Under no circumstances shall the airline or its agent levy a cancellation charge exceeding the basic fare plus fuel surcharge,” the rule said, adding that any agent fees must be fully disclosed at the time of booking.
 
Airlines must clearly indicate the refund amount and its breakdown, either on the ticket or through a separate form, and display this information on their websites.
 
Passengers will also have the option to choose a credit shell — a voucher for future travel — if they prefer it over a refund. Airlines cannot charge for correcting a spelling error in a passenger’s name if it is reported within 24 hours of booking directly on the airline’s website.
 
Special provisions have been introduced for medical emergencies. If a passenger or an immediate family member on the same passenger name record is hospitalised during the travel period, airlines must offer either a refund or a transferable credit shell valid for at least one year. In other cases, refunds will be processed after an airline or a DGCA-empanelled aerospace medicine specialist certifies the passenger’s fitness to travel.
 
The DGCA said the revisions are aimed at making ticket cancellations and refunds “more transparent, timely, and passenger-friendly”, and warned that non-compliance will attract penalties under the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

More From This Section

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

Flyers to get 48-hr free window to cancel, make changes to tickets: DGCA

jharkhand, air crash, air ambulance, air ambulance crash

Jharkhand air ambulance crash: No black box in plane, AAIB team probes site

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction

SATS' cargo facility at Noida International Airport ready for ops: Official

DGCA, charter operators, safety audit, non-scheduled operators, aviation safety, Baramati crash

DGCA announces tighter rules for non-scheduled aircraft operators

Air India

Air India technical incidents like fuel leaks hit 14-month high in January

Topics : DGCA Aviation News Aviation Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerIndia vs Zimbabwe LIVE ScoreSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedAdobe Firefly Quick Cut FeaturePersonal Finance