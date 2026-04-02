Govt order to offer 60% flight seats without additional charges put on hold

The government on Thursday "put in abeyance" its earlier direction to airlines to offer at least 60 per cent of seats in a flight without levying any additional charge from April 20, according to sources.

On March 18, the civil aviation ministry announced that directions have been issued to the DGCA to direct airlines to allocate a minimum of 60 per cent of seats for selection on any flight free of any additional charges to ensure fair access for passengers.

"The matter has been reviewed in light of representations received from the Federation of Indian Airlines and Akasa Air, highlighting operational and commercial implications of the above provision, including its potential impact on fare structures and consistency with the prevailing deregulated tariff regime.

"In view of the above, and pending a comprehensive examination of the issue, it has been decided that the provision relating to offering at least 60 per cent of seats free of charge shall be kept in abeyance till further orders," Civil Aviation Ministry said in a communication to the DGCA.

At present, 20 per cent of the seats can be booked free of charge, while the rest are paid.

Generally, airlines charge ₹200 to ₹2,100 for choosing seats, depending on various factors, including front rows and extra leg room, a travel industry executive had said last week.

The move to allocate a minimum of 60 per cent of seats for selection on any flight came against the backdrop of rising complaints that airlines were levying high charges for various services, including seat selection.