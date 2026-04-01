Indigo to raise ticket prices again starting April 2 as ATF costs surge

IndiGo airlines on Wednesday announced it would increase fuel charges across domestic and international routes for bookings made from April 2, citing a sharp spike in aviation fuel prices.

In a statement, IndiGo said the move follows a steep rise in Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices, which have jumped over 130 per cent month-on-month in the region, according to IATA’s Jet Fuel Monitor.

“All bookings made from 0001 hrs on 02 April 2026 will include revised fuel charges,” the airline said.

For domestic routes, the airline said it has adjusted fuel charges based on distance bands after the government allowed only a partial pass-through of rising costs.

On Wednesday, (ATF) price was more than doubled to a record ₹2.07 lakh per kilolitre, mirroring the surge in global oil prices last month, but for domestic airlines, the increase would only be 8.5 per cent. Domestic airlines will pay half of what other carriers such as non-scheduled, adhoc and charters will have to pay. For the latter segment, jet fuel prices have gone up by ₹110,703.08 per kl, or 114.5 per cent, to ₹207,341.22 per kl.

Domestic fuel charges recalibrated The revised domestic fuel charge per sector will range from ₹275 for distances up to 500 km to ₹950 for routes exceeding 2,000 km. Jet fuel prices were deregulated more than two decades back, and since then, the rates are aligned with benchmark international prices, as per a written understanding with the airlines.

IndiGo acknowledged the government’s role in cushioning the impact, stating it was “thankful for timely intervention,” adding that without it, the rise in fuel costs could have significantly affected affordability in domestic travel.

Domestic Fuel Charges (per sector)

Distance (km) Fuel Charge (₹) 0 – 500 275 501 – 1,000 400 1,001 – 1,500 600 1,501 – 2,000 800 Above 2,000 950

International routes see sharper increase

For international operations, the airline said fuel costs have more than doubled in the past month, putting pressure on operating expenses.

As a result, revised charges will be higher across sectors, with fees ranging from ₹900 for short-haul routes in the Indian subcontinent to ₹10,000 for flights to Europe.

International Fuel Charges (per sector)

Region / Route Distance Fuel Charge (₹) Indian Subcontinent Up to 500 km 900 Above 500 km 2,500 GCC & Middle East Up to 2,000 km 3,000 Above 2,000 km 5,000 Southeast Asia & China Up to 2,000 km 3,500 Above 2,000 km 5,000 Africa — 5,000 Greece & Turkey — 7,500 UK & Europe (excl. Greece/Turkey) — 10,000

Airline says impact on passengers kept limited

IndiGo said it has passed on only a portion of the increased cost burden to passengers.

“Although fully offsetting the fuel price increase would require substantial fare revisions, we have passed on a relatively smaller amount to customers,” the airline said.

It added that the revision was necessitated by a “sudden and substantial change” in operating conditions and expressed regret over any inconvenience caused.

The airline said it will continue to monitor fuel prices and make further adjustments if required, reiterating its commitment to offering affordable and reliable air travel.