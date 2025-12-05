Friday, December 05, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Govt launches high-level inquiry into flight disruptions after IndiGo chaos

Govt launches high-level inquiry into flight disruptions after IndiGo chaos

The govt said the probe will examine what went wrong, assign responsibility where required, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents, ensuring passengers do not face such hardships again

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Friday launched a high-level inquiry into widespread flight disruptions, particularly of IndiGo airlines, after thousands of passengers were left stranded at airports over the past three days. The government said the probe will examine what went wrong, assign responsibility where required, and recommend measures to prevent similar incidents and ensure that passengers do not face such hardships again.
 
The disruptions follow IndiGo cancelling more than 750 flights after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) implemented new Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules for civil aviation operations to align them with global standards.
   
The airline has attributed the chaos to miscalculations in crew planning and has apologised publicly for the inconvenience. “To each one of our customers — we are truly sorry and we will take care!” IndiGo said in a statement.
 
The crisis, now stretching into its third day, prompted the DGCA to roll back parts of the new FDTL norms, granting airlines a “one-time temporary exemption”. The updated rules had increased pilots’ weekly rest hours from 36 to 48 and significantly reduced the number of night landings.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has established a 24×7 Control Room for immediate resolution of issues:

 
  • 011-24610843
  • 011-24693963
  • 096503-91859
 

Topics : Aviation industry IndiGo Airlines flights cancelled

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

