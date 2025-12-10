Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo cancels over 60 flights from Bengaluru despite CEO saying ops stable

IndiGo cancels over 60 flights from Bengaluru despite CEO saying ops stable

IndiGo has cancelled thousands of flights nationwide after failing to plan for tighter safety regulations, causing severe hardships for passengers

Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo

IndiGo cancels 61 flights from Bengaluru. (Image: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo on Wednesday cancelled over 60 flights from Bengaluru Airport, despite Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers claiming on December 9 that the airline's operations were back on track. IndiGo has cancelled 61 flights on Wednesday, including 35 arrivals and 26 departures, a source said.  On Tuesday, after the government slashed IndiGo's winter flight schedule by 10 per cent or around 220 flights of the nearly 2,200 approved per day, and IndiGo cancelled 460 flights from six metros alone, Elbers claimed that the airline was "back on the feet" and its operations were "stable."  He also said that lakhs of customers have already received their full refunds, without giving any specific numbers, but remained tight-lipped on the issue of compensation to those whose flights were abruptly cancelled, hugely delayed or rescheduled without their consent.  As per the Civil Aviation Ministry's passenger charter, airlines are liable to pay compensation to passengers for flight delays or cancellations under certain situations. Also, airlines have to provide this compensation automatically without passengers having to request it.  IndiGo has cancelled thousands of flights nationwide after failing to plan for tighter safety regulations, causing severe hardships for passengers, driving up airfares on other domestic carriers and creating chaos across airports pan-India.  After the situation, which started on December 1 continued till December 5, the government finally stepped in with the DGCA issuing show-cause notices to Elbers and IndiGo Chief Operating Officer Isidro Proqueras, who is also the Accountable Manager for the Rahul Bhatia-controlled airline, and also ordered capping of airfares. On Tuesday, the government ordered a 10 per cent cut in the airline's winter schedule.  "The Ministry considers it necessary to curtail the overall Indigo routes, which will help in stabilising the airline's operations and lead to reduced cancellations. A curtailment of 10 per cent has been ordered. While abiding by it, Indigo will continue to cover all its destinations as before," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said.  Earlier that day, the DGCA had issued a notice to the airline, ordering a 5 per cent cut in its schedule and asked it to submit the revised plan by Wednesday 5 pm.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

India's new flight duty norms stricter than global standards: IATA chief

Govt asks crisis-hit IndiGo to cut 10% domestic flights until March

Govt asks crisis-hit IndiGo to cut 10% domestic flights until March

Apple India

Apple will earn more from iPhone cover sales than airlines: IATA chief

hotels, hospitality, Staycations

IndiGo fallout: Year-end plans in limbo as travellers opt for staycationspremium

indigo airlines, indigo

Centre cuts IndiGo flight schedule by 10% to help stabilise operations

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Bengaluru

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon