Over 400 IndiGo flights cancelled nationwide; IGI Airport most affected

Over 400 IndiGo flights cancelled nationwide; IGI Airport most affected

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu today said that the flight operations were stabilising fast with airports reporting no 'crowding or distress'

indigo airlines, indigo

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed IndiGo to reduce its flight operations by 5% across sectors | (PHOTO:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A massive wave of cancellations by IndiGo continued to impact air travel across India on Tuesday, with hundreds of flights cancelled, and passengers continued to suffer. The disruption has led to over 400 cancellations nationwide so far, according to airport authorities.
 
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport reported the highest impact, confirming 152 IndiGo flights cancelled, including 76 arrivals and 76 departures, authorities said.
 
Cancellations rippled across southern airports as well. In Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, 58 arrivals and 63 departures were cancelled, with the airport authority announcing that the next update will be issued after 6 pm.
   
Chennai also reported a significant disruption, with 18 departures and 23 arrivals cancelled through the day.
 
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) confirmed the cancellation of 44 departures and 14 arrivals. Thiruvananthapuram Airport recorded relatively fewer cancellations, reporting one arrival and three departures cancelled, while confirming that some flights have operated as scheduled.

In Ahmedabad, the airport's 8 am update confirmed 16 cancellations, including nine arrivals and seven departures. Officials said that there were no terminal or airside problems and that all passengers were being assisted.
 
Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reported 31 cancellations, including 14 arrivals and 17 departures, according to its 9:30 am update.
 
Patna's Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport also reported nine flights cancelled.
 
Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu today said that the flight operations were stabilising fast with airports reporting no "crowding or distress". He said that the safety in Civil Aviation remains non-negotiable.
 
Naidu while speaking in the Lok Sabha said that IndiGo operated 1,800 flights yesterday, compared with merely 706 on December 5, suggesting the situation was expected to improve.
 
Earlier today, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) directed IndiGo to reduce its flight operations by 5% across sectors, citing the airline's failure to operate its winter schedule efficiently and a backlog of cancellations. The airline has been asked to submit a revised schedule by 5 PM on December 10, 2025.
 
In an official notice issued to IndiGo, the DGCA said that the airline had been approved 15,014 departures per week, amounting to 64,346 flights for November 2025 under the Winter Schedule. However, operational data shows that IndiGo managed to operate only 59,438 flights, with 951 cancellations recorded during the month. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo Airlines IGI Airport Aviation industry

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

