Monday, July 21, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Over 4,200 posts vacant in DGCA, BCAS, AAI; functioning unaffected: Govt

Over 4,200 posts vacant in DGCA, BCAS, AAI; functioning unaffected: Govt

Many posts were also created in recent times at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and AAI

civil aviation

Nearly 50 per cent or 823 sanctioned positions at DGCA are lying vacant while 441 posts, including 426 technical positions, were created between 2022 and 2024, raising the total technical posts at the regulator to 1,063, as per the official data.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 4,291 positions are lying vacant at aviation regulators DGCA and BCAS as well as at state-owned Airports Authority of India but the shortfall has not impacted the functioning of these organisations, the government said on Monday.

Many posts were also created in recent times at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and AAI.

Nearly 50 per cent or 823 sanctioned positions at DGCA are lying vacant while 441 posts, including 426 technical positions, were created between 2022 and 2024, raising the total technical posts at the regulator to 1,063, as per the official data.

 

In 2024, 84 operational posts were created during restructuring of BCAS, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Rajya Sabha.

At AAI, 840 posts of Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) were created recently. Details about the sanctioned posts at BCAS and AAI could not be immediately ascertained.

Also Read

Flight, plane, Airplane

DGCA removes window shade advisory, photography ban remains at IAF airports

PremiumBoeing

UK aviation regulator backs Boeing, says no safety concerns found

pilots

DGCA directs all airlines to inspect Boeing fuel switches by July 21

Air India

DGCA orders all airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing 737, 787 aircraft

DGCA, aviation audit, safety lapses, Indian airlines, worn tyres, technical snags, runway markings, aircraft maintenance, simulators, AI171 crash

DGCA to implement ranking system for flying training organisations

"Keeping in view the current and future expansion of civil aviation and effective supervision, additional posts have been created in DGCA, BCAS and AAI. The shortfall has not impacted the functioning of these organisations," the minister said in a written reply.

Mohol noted that all methods of recruitment are pursued vigorously in order to ensure timely and continuous availability of requisite manpower.

"Out of 1,063 technical posts, 961 posts are of regular Technical Group A Officers and 102 posts are of Flight Operation Inspectors (FoIs) who are pilots and are hired on contract basis. As on June 2025, 540 technical posts are vacant in DGCA," Mohol said.

According to him, the shortfall has not impacted the surveillance plans which are undertaken regularly as a part of Annual Surveillance Plan published on the website of DGCA.

"The total number of sanctioned positions in DGCA as on date are 1,644, out of which 823 posts are vacant," he said.

In 2025, 14 posts at DGCA and 864 positions at AAI were filled. Also, 5 posts at BCAS were filled on deputation basis.

To meet requirements in the interregnum due to vacancies arising from reasons like inadequate response to advertisements, non-joining of selected candidates, persons with insufficient service in the feeder cadre for promotion, insufficient response to deputation posts, Mohol said efforts are being made to recruit persons through short-term contractual hiring.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Special Breaking News

Delhi-Kolkata flight stops take off run; pilot applied brakes at 155 kmph

Air India

Air India A320neo skids off Mumbai runway; all passengers disembark safely

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

AAIB 'totally unbiased', says aviation minister on Air India crash probe

indigo airlines, indigo

Technical snag detected on IndiGo Tirupati-Hyderabad flight, lands safely

Air India plane crash

Air India plane crash probe: Captain RS Sandhu appointed domain expert

Topics : Aviation News DGCA AAI vacancies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon