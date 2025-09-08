Monday, September 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet settles long-standing $24 million liability with Credit Suisse

SpiceJet settles long-standing $24 million liability with Credit Suisse

The liability stems from a 2011 10-year aircraft servicing deal with Swiss firm SR Technics, which transferred its payment recovery rights to Credit Suisse

Spicejet

SpiceJet’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹236.6 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), affected by grounded aircraft awaiting maintenance, airspace restrictions, and subdued passenger demand. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet on Monday announced that it has fully paid the dues worth $24 million to Credit Suisse, completing the terms of a settlement agreement signed between the two parties in May 2022. The payment settles a long-standing liability that predates the tenure of the airline’s current promoter, the low-cost airline said in a BSE filing.
 
“The completion of this payment is another important step in our continued efforts to put legacy issues firmly behind us. This settlement not only brings closure to an old liability but also demonstrates our resolve and ability to meet commitments despite a challenging operating environment. SpiceJet today is financially stronger, more resilient, and fully focused on growth and profitability," said Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer of SpiceJet.
 
 
At the time of the settlement agreement in May 2022, the total claim from Credit Suisse/SR Technics stood at $41.77 million. The parties agreed to settle the liability for $24 million through a structured payment plan. The liability arose from a 2011 agreement under which SpiceJet had entered into a 10-year contract with Swiss maintenance firm SR Technics for aircraft servicing. In 2012, SR Technics transferred its right to recover the payment for maintenance to Credit Suisse.

Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet posts ₹236.6 cr loss in Q1 due to maintenance issues, low demand

Spicejet

SpiceJet flies into red: Posts ₹238 cr loss in June quarter on low demand

SpiceJet

SpiceJet flight returns mid-air, lands in Pune after technical glitch

Flight

DGCA clears IndiGo, SpiceJet to lease aircraft from Turkish carriers

SpiceJet

SpiceJet inks damp-lease deal for 5 Boeing 737s ahead of winter schedule

SpiceJet Q1 result

 
SpiceJet’s consolidated net loss widened to ₹236.6 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1 FY26), affected by grounded aircraft awaiting maintenance, airspace restrictions, and subdued passenger demand. The airline had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹158.6 crore in the same quarter of last year.
 
Its revenue from operations fell 35 per cent to ₹1,106 crore from ₹1,695 crore during the quarter.
 
Shares of SpiceJet closed at ₹33.55 each on the BSE on Monday following the announcement that the airline had cleared its dues.

More From This Section

Amitabh Kant, Amitabh, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

HCL Tech names ex-G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as independent director for 5 yrs

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Phase 1 trials for novel autoimmune drug

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind gets nod for Phase I trial of molecule to treat autoimmune disorder

Nissan

Nissan Motor cuts Magnite prices by up to ₹1 lakh to pass on GST benefits

Lexus India

Lexus India to cut prices by up to ₹20.8 lakh to pass on GST rate reduction

Topics : SpiceJet SpiceJet case Aviation Credit Suisse BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon