Flight services between Kolkata, Dubai resume partially amid West Asia war

A flydubai aircraft from Dubai landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here at 2:40 am with 130 passengers on board, marking the first arrival from the West Asia

International services between Kolkata and cities such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were disrupted.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 12:09 PM IST
Flight services between Kolkata and Dubai resumed partially on Thursday, after a four-day suspension due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia, officials said.

A flydubai aircraft from Dubai landed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here at 2:40 am with 130 passengers on board, marking the first arrival from the West Asia after services were halted for over 113 hours, they said.

The Boeing 737 Max aircraft was scheduled to arrive at 12:25 am, Kolkata airport officials said.

The same aircraft departed for Dubai at 3:59 am with 55 passengers, they said.

The last flight to depart for the West Asia from Kolkata before the suspension was an Emirates aircraft to Dubai on February 28, the officials said.

 

International services between Kolkata and cities such as Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi were disrupted, after airlines temporarily suspended operations amid escalating tensions and airspace restrictions in parts of the West Asia, due to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

There is no clear indication about when all the West Asia routes will fully reopen, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 12:09 PM IST

