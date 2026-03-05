SpiceJet to operate 13 special flights from UAE today amid ongoing conflict
The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran in the Middle East have significantly disrupted flight operations, leaving a large number of passengers stranded in various cities
SpiceJet will operate 13 special flights from the UAE on Thursday to facilitate the return of passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.
"Of the 13 flights, 12 will operate from Fujairah and 1 will operate from Dubai. The airline will operate seven special flights to Mumbai, five special flights to Delhi and one special flight from Dubai to Mumbai," it said in a statement on Thursday.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the airline said it operated 12 special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi.
First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 2:51 PM IST