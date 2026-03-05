Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 03:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / SpiceJet to operate 13 special flights from UAE today amid ongoing conflict

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the airline said it operated 12 special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi (Photo: Shutterstock)

SpiceJet will operate 13 special flights from the UAE on Thursday to facilitate the return of passengers stranded due to the Middle East conflict.

"Of the 13 flights, 12 will operate from Fujairah and 1 will operate from Dubai. The airline will operate seven special flights to Mumbai, five special flights to Delhi and one special flight from Dubai to Mumbai," it said in a statement on Thursday. 

The escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran in the Middle East have significantly disrupted flight operations, leaving a large number of passengers stranded in various cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

