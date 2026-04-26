Swiss flight aborts take-off in Delhi after engine fire, five injured

A Swiss International Air Lines flight bound for Zurich aborted take-off after one of its engines caught fire at the Delhi airport during the early hours of Sunday, triggering a full emergency and evacuation of all onboard. Four passengers and a crew member were injured due to the incident.

The incident occurred shortly after 1 am on flight LX147, when “an issue occurred with one of the engines during the take-off” at the Delhi airport, the airline said. The crew aborted the take-off and decided “as a precaution to evacuate the aircraft”.

The plane involved was an Airbus A330, a wide-body aircraft used for long-haul flights, carrying 228 passengers, four infants, and 13 crew members.

Airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said a “full emergency was declared”, which refers to the highest level of alert for airport rescue and firefighting services, and added that “all prescribed safety protocols were promptly executed, and passengers were safely evacuated”. Airport operations remained unaffected, DIAL added.

Swiss said four passengers remain in hospital, with its staff “on site there and closely supporting them”. A cabin crew member suffered a sprained ankle, while the rest of the crew were unharmed.

The airline acknowledged an earlier discrepancy in injury numbers, saying it had initially reported six injured passengers but later corrected the figure to four, as two were uninjured accompanying persons.

“We are determined to fully understand what led to this incident,” the airline said, adding that it is working to identify the cause of the engine problem.

Swiss has set up a task force to handle the situation, and has arranged hotel stays and alternative flights for affected passengers. “We deeply regret this,” the airline said, referring to the disruption and distress caused.