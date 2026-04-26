Sunday, April 26, 2026 | 09:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / 6 passengers injured evacuating from Swiss Air flight in India: Report

6 passengers injured evacuating from Swiss Air flight in India: Report

The incident occurred when one of the aircraft's engines failed and caught fire during the takeoff roll, prompting the crew to stop the aircraft and initiate an emergency evacuation

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

Six passengers were injured and hospitalised after a Swiss Air flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff.

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Six passengers were injured and hospitalised after a Swiss Air flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff and was evacuated on the runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport early Sunday, the Economic Times reported. 
 
The incident occurred when one of the aircraft's engines failed and caught fire during the takeoff roll, prompting the crew to stop the aircraft and initiate an emergency evacuation, the report said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
     

More From This Section

airlines, India Aviation, Aviation ministry, Civil Aviation Ministry

AAI engineers' body raises concerns over proposed ATC privatisation plan

airlines, flight, aviation

Jet fuel shortages could make summer travel 'total mess', push fares higher

delhi airport

Delhi T-3 airport's Pier-C to start international ops in May first week

Nitu Samra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Noida International Airport

Noida Airport appoints new interim CEO amid security clearance issue

airlines, aeroplane, flights, aviation

Paris Airport Group slashes stake in India's GMR in $1 billion deal

Topics : airlines Delhi airport flights

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

RCB vs GT LIVE SCORERIL Q4 ResultsInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewLodha Developers Q4 ResultsIsrael Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance