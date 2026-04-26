6 passengers injured evacuating from Swiss Air flight in India: Report
The incident occurred when one of the aircraft's engines failed and caught fire during the takeoff roll, prompting the crew to stop the aircraft and initiate an emergency evacuation
Reuters
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Six passengers were injured and hospitalised after a Swiss Air flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff and was evacuated on the runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport early Sunday, the Economic Times reported.
Emergency evacuation from Swiss Delhi - Zurich flight LX0147 pic.twitter.com/rvzhCPb3bg— Ishan Jain (@JainIshan316) April 25, 2026
The incident occurred when one of the aircraft's engines failed and caught fire during the takeoff roll, prompting the crew to stop the aircraft and initiate an emergency evacuation, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 26 2026 | 9:38 AM IST