6 passengers injured evacuating from Swiss Air flight in India: Report

Six passengers were injured and hospitalised after a Swiss Air flight from Delhi to Zurich aborted takeoff and was evacuated on the runway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport early Sunday, the Economic Times reported.

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The incident occurred when one of the aircraft's engines failed and caught fire during the takeoff roll, prompting the crew to stop the aircraft and initiate an emergency evacuation, the report said.