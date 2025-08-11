Monday, August 11, 2025 | 07:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / US lawyer demands truth, transparency in probe of Ahmedabad plane crash

US lawyer demands truth, transparency in probe of Ahmedabad plane crash

US Attorney Mike Andrews highlighted the late Ratan Tata's legacy of compassion, suggesting his presence could have prevented such hurdles faced by the grieving families

Air India plane crash

On July 26, Air India released Rs 25 lakh in interim compensation payments to the families of 147 of the 229 passengers who lost their lives in the crash and 19 others who lost their lives on the ground | Image: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The lead US attorney, Mike Andrews, representing over 65 families affected by the tragic AI171 plane crash here, emphasised the importance of transparency and truth in the ongoing investigation.

"We want to know the truth, we want transparency and exactly what happened," Andrews told ANI. "These families want to know, and they deserve the respect to know what happened to their loved ones."

"We also met the survivor and his family. This appears to be a very humble and hardworking family that is suffering a horrific tragedy. We are currently working on several potential theories that could have caused the throttle control malfunctioning system," he added.

 

One area of focus is the potential impact of moisture on the system. "One question is whether or not moisture can affect the systems and cause a problem," Andrews explained.

He also slammed the ongoing compensation delays for the victims' families, noting that such a "bureaucratic process" would not have existed if former Chairperson of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, had been alive.

Also Read

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India CEO reassures flyers on safety after DGCA findings, AI171 crash

air india plane

Air India boosts internal checks, safety after recent flight issues: CEO

Air India, plane crash

Air India crash: British families await update on DNA-matched remains

air india plane crash

Fraudsters pose as govt officials to dupe A-I crash victim's kin, FIR filed

ahmedabad plane crash, StatsGuru, plane crash, IndiGo

Statsguru: Rising engine-failure incidents cast a shadow on Indian skiespremium

Andrews highlighted the late Ratan Tata's legacy of compassion, suggesting his presence could have prevented such hurdles faced by the grieving families.

"Even in the US, we know who Ratan Tata was. We know a little bit in the US about his work ethic and his focus on being humble and taking care of his employees and so we know that if he were here today, we don't believe employees and victims and people who were on the aeroplane and on the ground would be subjected to a bureaucratic process in which they're delayed payment," he stated.

On July 26, Air India released Rs 25 lakh in interim compensation payments to the families of 147 of the 229 passengers who lost their lives in the crash and 19 others who lost their lives on the ground. These payments will be adjusted against the final compensation to be determined later.

The Tata Group has also established 'The AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust' in memory of the victims. The Trust has pledged an ex gratia payment of Rs 1 crore for each deceased individual and also supports the rebuilding of the BJ Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the accident, and provides assistance to first responders, medical personnel, and other support workers affected by the tragedy.

On June 12, Air India flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed shortly after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Malaysia Airlines, airplane

India a key market, aiming to be core service provider: Malaysia Airlines

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Flight operations hit at Mumbai airport as tech glitch hits data network

air india plane

Air India raises pilots' retirement age to 65, non-flying staff to 60

United Airlines (Photo: Bloomberg)

United Airlines outage grounds US flights, disrupts India-bound travel

DGCA

DGCA sets up expert panel to plan multi-crew pilot licence in India

Topics : ahmedabad plane crash Air India United States Ratan Tata

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon