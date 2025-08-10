India a key market, aiming to be core service provider: Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines Berhad aims to be accepted as one of India’s core international service providers, according to the Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad, Izham bin Ismail.
Ismail told news agency PTI that the Southeast Asian premium carrier will continue to operate as a foreign airline, steering clear of forming a joint venture or becoming part of India’s domestic aviation sector.
Pointing to strong growth potential, Ismail told PTI, “I see the urbanisation rate of India is 40 per cent, with middle-class income earners increasing and people having a comfortable, disposable income. A GDP of 6.5 per cent, with 1.4 billion people and nearly 100 airports. India is a really interesting market.”
India is currently Malaysia Airlines’ top revenue generator, ahead of Australia and the UK. The airline operates 77 flights a week to and from 10 Indian destinations, a figure that the company aims to increase to 80 by December this year.
In the first half of 2025 alone, the airline transported 1.3 million passengers on Indian routes, representing 11 per cent of total revenue and 20 per cent of passenger volumes. Globally, with codeshare partners such as IndiGo, the Kuala Lumpur-based airline connects to 900 destinations in 170 territories.
He added that the airline wishes to capitalise on India’s rapid economic progress, even though it is “not an India-based airline,” and would like to be part of “10 or 15 per cent of that journey.”
Malaysia Airlines partners closely with IndiGo and also works with Air India, though it leverages the former more heavily.
This collaborative expansion mirrors a growing trend among foreign carriers in India. Malaysia Airlines’ codeshare deal with IndiGo allows access to smaller markets, akin to how other airlines have historically used partnership models to penetrate India’s aviation landscape, without engaging in joint ventures or direct domestic operations.
When asked about the possibility of entering India’s domestic market, Ismail said, “Why should I go to somebody’s home and create havoc to a certain extent? I would rather visit you from time to time. And I would rather be friends with you rather than trying to build a house in your compound.”
The airline is focusing on boosting customer experience—through food, cabin services, and in-flight entertainment—while making selective aircraft purchases. “You don’t splash money to buy aeroplanes. You invest at the right place where it matters most, which is our customer,” he said.
No new Indian destinations are planned for 2025, though cities like Jaipur are under review for 2026. For now, Malaysia Airlines is prioritising seat capacity and frequency as key competitive products alongside onboard amenities.
Malaysia Airlines has already expanded its Indian footprint with new routes to Amritsar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Ahmedabad since November 2023, and it continues to modernise its fleet with Airbus A330neo aircraft and enabling smoother transits through value-add offerings like the “Bonus Side Trip” programme.