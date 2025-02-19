Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / AU Small Finance Bank aiming to secure a share of wealth management biz

AU Small Finance Bank aiming to secure a share of wealth management biz

Although a small finance bank licence comes with certain restrictions on the lending side, there are no such restrictions on liabilities side, which is why the bank has ventured into wealth management

AU Small Finance Bank

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AU Small Finance Bank is expanding its wealth management business and aiming to compete with large players in the segment to capture a share of the market, capitalising on the growing wealth in the country.
 
Although a small finance bank licence comes with certain restrictions on the lending side, there are no such restrictions on the liabilities side, which is why the bank has ventured into wealth management. This move aligns with the bank's aspirations of securing a universal banking licence, for which it applied to the Reserve Bank of India in September last year.
 
What sets AU SFB apart from most competitors in this space is that it does not have its own securities arm, insurance arm, or mutual fund arm. As a result, its portfolio selection remains unbiased, giving it an edge over other players in the segment who may prioritise their own products.
   
“We have got a completely unbiased open architecture,” said Anup Agrawalla, president and head of wealth, AU Small Finance Bank. “This is a strong point for us as we only focus on a solution-oriented approach. The customer is interested in the solution from us, and it could be backed by four or five product manufacturers,” Agrawalla said, adding that the bank has tie-ups with partners based on the solutions it wants to provide to its customers.
 
The lender has around 65-70 product tie-ups with various manufacturers. These tie-ups are expected to grow further.

Also Read

AU Small Finance Bank

RBI allows Temasek subsidiary to raise stake in AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Q3FY25 results: Profit surges 41% to 528 crore

AU Small Finance Bank

Get 8.6 % interest rate on 18-month FD from AU small finance bank

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why AU Small Finance Bank shares advanced 3% in trade today

Zomato(Photo: Shutterstock)

United Spirits, Zomato: Chandan Taparia of MOFSL picks these stocks to buy

 
Since its launch in April 2023, AU Small Finance Bank’s wealth business has amassed assets under management (AUM) of Rs 1,250 crore.
 
“The AUM of Rs 1,250 crore has happened by way of efforts over the last one and a half years, and it has taken a lot of convincing on our part to get customers to leave their big banks. Today, we have a set team, set platform, and set products and solutions,” Agrawalla said.
 
"Our goal over the next five to six years is to continue growing our AUM on a quarter-on-quarter basis, primarily focusing on equity-oriented AUM, which will include a variety of products," he added. He also mentioned that the bank's wealth team will expand to 21-22 centres by the end of the coming year, up from the current 15 centres.
 
Since wealth is a well-regulated business and has a low entry barrier, the products and solutions offered by the players cannot be significantly different from each other. So, AU Small Finance Bank is looking to get more customers by improving serviceability.
 
According to Agrawalla, if the bank secures a universal banking licence, a few things will change for the wealth business, including shedding the small finance bank tag, which will improve acceptability.
 
“We may end up attracting more talent. For international customers, small finance banks are a new concept; they will be able to understand us better with a universal banking licence,” Agrawalla said, adding that benefits accruing to banks as a whole will also come to AU Small Finance Bank.
 

More From This Section

Premiumdeposit insurance

FinMin to discuss hiking deposit insurance limit with PSBs on March 4

HSBC

HSBC India's profit before tax rises 11.27% to $1.68 billion in 2024

Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth

Co-operative banks are well regulated now: DEA Secretary Ajay Seth

CS Setty, Chairman, SBI

State Bank of India opens 0.63 mn accounts under Har Ghar Lakhpati scheme

PremiumATM, Money, Transaction

Banks hit by AGS may turn to others for cash management operations

Topics : AU Small Finance Bank small finance banking Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPakistan vs New Zealand LIVEWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceDelhi CM Announcement LIVELatest News LIVECBSE Class 10 ExamPak vs NZ Live ScorePSTET result 2025 OutDelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon