Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / ICRA raises FY26 bank credit growth forecast on GST-led demand uptick

ICRA raises FY26 bank credit growth forecast on GST-led demand uptick

ICRA expects bank credit growth at 10.7-11.5% in FY26, aided by higher retail and MSME demand following GST rationalisation. Corporate lending remains muted, with ECL impact pegged below 1.5%

ICRA

Rating agency ICRA said banks in India are expected to lend an additional Rs 50,000 crore, taking total credit expansion to Rs 19.5–21 trillion in the current financial year (FY26). (Photo: Twitter)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ICRA upgrades bank credit growth estimates on GST reforms
 
With improved demand in retail and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segments after Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation, rating agency ICRA said banks in India are expected to lend an additional Rs 50,000 crore, taking total credit expansion to Rs 19.5–21 trillion in the current financial year (FY26). The credit growth would be 10.7–11.5 per cent, against the previous estimate of 10.4–11.3 per cent in FY26.
 
Why is corporate credit still lagging?
 
Corporate demand is yet to see any meaningful revival. The episodic shift of credit demand from large, well-rated borrowers between capital markets and banks remains opportunistic, ICRA noted. The sustainability of that shift remains to be seen, given the expectations of another rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), it added.
   
What drove higher loan offtake in the first half of FY26?

Also Read

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

PLI incentive schemes: achieving ambitions, but timelines and progress vary

IT Office GCCs

Number of GCCs to rise to over 2,500 by 2030 from current 1,700: ICRA

Motilal Oswal share price

Motilal Oswal shares gain 4% after ICRA rating upgrade; check details here

bank loan, banks

Securitisation volumes rise to ₹73,000 crore in Q2 FY26: ICRA report

road

India's road construction likely to slide to 5-year low in FY26: Icra

 
Referring to loan offtake, Sachin Sachdeva, vice president and sector head, ICRA, said, “The first half of FY26 has seen incremental credit offtake of Rs 10.1 trillion, with sizeable expansion taking place in September 2026. This has prompted us to revise upwards our full-year credit offtake projection.”
 
The robust offtake in the first half was driven by partial upfronting of demand from the third quarter (Q3 FY26) to the second quarter (Q2 FY26), given the early onset of the festive season supported by GST cuts. As a result, the incremental credit offtake in the second half (H2 FY26), at Rs 9.4–10.9 trillion, is expected to be flattish relative to the level in the first half (H1 FY26), and about nine per cent higher than in H2 FY25 (Rs 9.3 trillion), ICRA said.
 
How resilient is the banking sector’s capital position?
 
The outlook for banks remains stable, with no significant capital requirements anticipated. Banks are well placed to absorb the impact of changes related to capital charge for credit risk and expected credit loss (ECL), supported by resilient capital buffers.
 
The overall impact on core capital ratios is estimated to be below 150 basis points because of ECL changes, which will be partially moderated by a favourable impact on account of capital charge adjustments, ICRA said.
 
Will asset quality and credit costs remain stable?
 
Both public and private banks are expected to maintain comfortable solvency and asset quality metrics, though a slight rise in credit cost is anticipated in the second half (H2 FY26). The fresh non-performing asset (NPA) generation rate for the full year is expected to be slightly higher than that seen in FY25.
 
Consequently, gross NPAs are forecast to rise marginally in FY26 but stay within a comfortable range of 2.1–2.3 per cent. This would translate into a modest increase in credit costs to about 0.7 per cent in FY26 for the sector, from 0.6 per cent seen in the recent past, ICRA added.
 

More From This Section

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

FinMin to meet PSB chiefs to review Q2 results, govt schemes' progress

Banks

Margin squeeze takes a toll on banks' profit in Q2FY26, shows datapremium

Banks

Are banks still seeing a seasonality factor in deposits and credit?premium

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Bank unions protest Nirmala Sitharaman's privatisation 'endorsement'

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Govt to retain cap on voting rights for major bank shareholders: Report

Topics : ICRA bank credit growth MSME Banking

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon