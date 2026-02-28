Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Fino Payments Bank backs its MD after GST arrest; FM says she will check

Fino Payments Bank backs its MD after GST arrest; FM says she will check

Fino Payments Bank says its MD Rishi Gupta and the bank had no role in alleged GST violations linked to programme managers; Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says she will review the issue

Fino Payments Bank

Fino Payments Bank (Image: Company website)

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 4:08 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Fino Payments Bank on Saturday said the alleged GST violations, in connection with which its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rishi Gupta was arrested on Friday, pertain to an investigation involving certain programme managers who maintain relationships with multiple banks, including Fino Payments Bank. The bank clarified that neither Gupta nor the bank had any involvement in the actions of these programme managers.
 
“The Bank and its MD & CEO - Rishi Gupta have nothing to do with the actions of the programme managers,” said Ketan Merchant, chief financial officer, Fino Payments Bank, in a statement.
 
“We have full faith in the country’s judiciary and will continue to extend full cooperation and assistance to the authorities in the ongoing process,” he said.
   
He also sought to assure the bank’s customers, investors and stakeholders that the bank’s business operations will continue uninterrupted and there will be no impact on its services. “We stand committed to deliver on our customer centricity,” he further said.
 
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took note of the issue and said she will check on it.

Also Read

internet in rural india, rural india, internet growth in rural india

AgriStack could transform farming, but execution will decide its fatepremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs; and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for New & Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution | Photos: Kamlesh Pednekar & Priyanka Parashar

Business Standard Manthan 2026: Global flux drives new growth conversation

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the Business Standard Manthan summit Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

India tweaking BIT model to suit bilateral needs: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Lupin

Maharashtra GST Department initiates inspection, search at Lupin office

BS Manthan 2026

FM Sitharaman, Pralhad Joshi lead key discussions as BS Manthan concludes

 
This comes after Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and Manipal Global Education Services, posted on X questioning the arrest.
 
“How can the CEO of a regulated bank be arrested for an issue involving a business partner? Is this not overreach? @FinMinIndia has given vast powers for GST. What safeguards exist for citizens against misuse? Please intervene,” Pai said in the post.
 
Fino Payments Bank last month received regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reappoint Gupta as its MD and CEO for a further term of three years, effective May 2, 2026.
 
Gupta is one of the founders of Fino PayTech Limited, the holding company of Fino Payments Bank. He joined the group in 2007 as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, later serving as managing director and chief executive officer of Fino PayTech until May 2017.

More From This Section

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Gold loan share in bank retail credit doubles to 6% in a year: RBI datapremium

loan, loans, personal loan

New loans sourced in Q3FY26 rose 36% Y-o-Y to ₹20 trillionpremium

SBI, banks

IBA to set up committee to review BC payouts, fixed remuneration on cardspremium

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Gold loans drive 42% surge in secured lending in Q3FY26: Experian

Bank holidays in March 2026

Bank holidays in March 2026: Full list of March 2026 closures across states

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Fino Payments Bank GST

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict