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Home / Industry / Banking / Gunveer Singh appointed RBI Executive Director with immediate effect

Gunveer Singh appointed RBI Executive Director with immediate effect

Prior to this, Singh was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge of Department of Payment and Settlement Systems of the central bank

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank on Monday promoted Gunveer Singh as Executive Director (ED), the central bank said in a statement.

Prior to this, Singh was serving as Chief General Manager-in-Charge of Department of Payment and Settlement Systems of the central bank.

His appointment as ED is effective from Monday.

As Executive Director, Singh will look after the Department of Payment and Settlement Systems, the RBI said.

Singh has over three decades of experience in the Reserve Bank having worked in areas of payment and settlement systems, banking and non-banking supervision, risk monitoring, government banking and other areas.

He has also served as a payment systems expert at the Central Bank of Oman.

 

Singh is a Chartered Accountant and a Cost and Works Accountant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 7:22 PM IST

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