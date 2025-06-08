Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mcap of 9 of 10 most valued firms jumps Rs 1 trn; Reliance, HDFC Bank shine

From the top-10 pack, TCS emerged as the only laggard, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and HUL were the gainers

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 30,786.38 crore to Rs 19,53,480.09 crore, the most among top-10 firms | File image of Reliance Industries

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Nine of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,00,850.96 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank stealing the show with maximum gain, in line with an optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex surged 737.98 points, or 0.90 per cent.

From the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as the only laggard, while Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were the gainers. 

The market valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 30,786.38 crore to Rs 19,53,480.09 crore, the most among top-10 firms.

 

HDFC Bank's valuation surged Rs 26,668.23 crore to Rs 15,15,853.85 crore.

Bajaj Finance added Rs 12,322.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,82,469.45 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 9,790.87 crore to Rs 10,41,053.07 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap zoomed Rs 9,280.89 crore to Rs 5,61,282.11 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 7,127.63 crore to Rs 10,65,894.55 crore and that of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) advanced Rs 3,953.12 crore to Rs 6,07,073.28 crore.

Infosys added Rs 519.27 crore to its mcap, which stood at Rs 6,49,739.73 crore.

State Bank of India's valuation went up Rs 401.61 crore to Rs 7,25,437.74 crore.

However, the mcap of TCS dropped Rs 28,510.53 crore to Rs 12,24,975.89 crore.

In the top-10 chart, Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Bajaj Finance, and Hindustan Unilever.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

