Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Jana Small Finance Bank applies to RBI for universal banking licence

Jana Small Finance Bank applies to RBI for universal banking licence

The strategic move marks a significant milestone in Jana Bank's growth journey and reflects its long-term commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable banking, said the bank

rbi reserve bank of india

Over the past several years, Jana SFB has successfully built a strong retail and MSME franchise, expanded its digital and physical footprint across the country, and consistently delivered on key financial and governance metrics, it said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jana Small Finance Bank (Jana SFB) on Monday said it has formally submitted an application to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking approval to transition into a universal bank.

The strategic move marks a significant milestone in Jana Bank's growth journey and reflects its long-term commitment to financial inclusion, innovation, and sustainable banking, the bank said in a statement.

Over the past several years, Jana SFB has successfully built a strong retail and MSME franchise, expanded its digital and physical footprint across the country, and consistently delivered on key financial and governance metrics, it said.

Since receiving its SFB licence in 2017, Jana has built a robust portfolio in deposits, loans, and financial services tailored to individuals, MSMEs, and institutions, it said.

 

With a growing deposit base, national presence, digital services and a strong asset quality track record, the bank believes it is well-positioned to take the next step in its evolution, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumSBI, State Bank Of India

SBI to shed ₹1.5K cr exposure to power equipment maker Regen Power

PremiumBank employees, Banking Industry, Finance Ministry

Most public-sector banks see decline in headcount even as branches spread

PremiumIndusind Bank

Things 'should soon settle down': RBI on IndusInd Bank's measures

microfinance institution, MFI stocks

Microfinance: Indicators show cautious lending, continuing stress in parts

PremiumThe central government's borrowing is expected to remain in line with the budgeted amount, with slight adjustments in the distribution across tenures, according to bond market participants. Earlier, there were expectations of a reduction in the suppl

T-bill yields fall below overnight rate amid RBI rate cut expectation

Topics : RBI small finance banking MSME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon