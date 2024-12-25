FIT framework, ASISO enable better reserve management for Indian banks: RBI

After the adoption of the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2016 and the introduction of the automatic sweep-in sweep-out (ASISO) facility, the average daily reserves maintained by banks have been lower, thus freeing up incremental resources that may be deployed for productive purposes, a report by RBI staffers said.
Additionally, the volatility in daily reserves maintenance as a percentage of the requirement is significantly lower under the post-ASISO regime, enabling banks to effectively manage their daily reserves, the report stated.
The RBI introduced the ASISO facility in August 2020 to offer greater flexibility in managing day-end cash reserve ratio (CRR) balances. Under this facility, banks can pre-set a specific amount (or range) they wish to maintain at the end of the day. Any shortfall or excess balances maintained by banks would automatically trigger marginal standing facility (MSF) or standing deposit facility (SDF)/reverse repo bids under the ASISO facility.
In India, reserves by banks need to be maintained on an average basis over a fortnight; however, a certain per cent of the CRR requirement must be maintained on any given day during the fortnight. This has helped banks manage day-to-day liquidity to meet unforeseen flows while avoiding undue volatility in demand for funds.
Daily maintenance of CRR depends on the business considerations of banks and the evolving interest rate scenario. Moreover, at the systemic level, if liquidity is in surplus during the first week of the reserve maintenance period, it could take care of the average requirement for the entire fortnight even if liquidity is in deficit in the second week, the report said.
Additionally, the report noted that volatility in daily excess reserves maintained by scheduled banks as a proportion of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) has fallen during the FIT period, mainly due to refinements in liquidity management and the operating procedure of monetary policy.
In the pre-FIT period, banks were maintaining reserves in the range of 85 to 120 per cent of the requirement, along with a positive skew. During the FIT period, the range of daily reserve balances was reduced (to 95–115 per cent) with some outliers.
According to the report, in the FIT period, more banks maintained below 100 per cent on some days of the fortnight. With the improvement in the liquidity management framework during the FIT period, banks adopted an optimum strategy of holding reserves based on their intraday cash flows and money market participation, enabling them to be more flexible in managing daily reserve requirements, the report added.